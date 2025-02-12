Technology News
Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Design, Four Colour Options

Google Pixel 9a will likely get a Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security chip.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 11:15 IST
Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Design, Four Colour Options

Google Pixel 8a (pictured) has a visor-like rear camera module

  • Google Pixel 9a is tipped to get a 5,100mAh battery
  • The handset may support 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging
  • The Google Pixel 9a will likely get a 48-megapixel main camera
Google Pixel 9a is expected to arrive in the markets by next month. Over the past few weeks, several leaks and reports have hinted at key features of the handset. Recently, images of the official covers for the purported smartphone surfaced online. Now, renders of the phone itself have leaked, showing the complete design and expected colour options. The anticipated Google Pixel 9a, tipped to come with a Tensor G4 SoC, will succeed the Pixel 8a, which was unveiled in May 2024. 

Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders

An Android Headlines report has shared leaked design renders of the anticipated Google Pixel 9a. The phone appears in four colour options including Iris, Obsidian, Peony and Porcelain. It is seen with a flat rear camera module, flush with the rear panel of the handset. This is a notable departure from the visor-like camera island on the preceding Pixel 8a.google pixel 9a android headlines inline pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a is said to measure 154 x 73 x 8.9mm in size. This is larger than the existing version and a bigger battery is claimed to be the reason behind the size upgrade. It is expected to house a 5,100mAh battery, the largest in a Pixel phone yet. The upcoming handset is tipped to maintain the 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support, the same as the Pixel 8a.

Previous reports have suggested that the Google Pixel 9a will likely get a Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security chip. Pre-orders for the handset are tipped to begin on March 19 and it is expected to go on sale on March 26. The price of the phone is said to start at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 128GB storage option.

For optics, the Google Pixel 9a is expected to carry a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX712 sensor. The front camera is expected to use a 13-megapixel sensor as well. The phone may come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

