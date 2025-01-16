Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2, The Roshans, Chidiya Udd, and More

Catch the most anticipated OTT releases this week, including Paatal Lok Season 2, Back in Action, and Severance Season 2

Updated: 16 January 2025 15:10 IST
Check out the films and series are making their way to various OTT platforms this week

Highlights
  • Paatal Lok Season 2 delves deeper into crime and politics
  • Action-comedy Back in Action promises high stakes and thrilling mission
  • Severance Season 2 intensifies the sci-fi mystery with a twist
This week, a diverse range of captivating films and series are making their way to various OTT platforms. From thrilling action dramas to intriguing psychological mysteries, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're into espionage, dystopian sci-fi, or intense crime thrillers, these releases promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. The following list highlights the most anticipated titles, offering a variety of gripping narratives and exciting new twists for audiences worldwide.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Check out the top OTT releases for this week on different OTT platforms:

Paatal Lok Season 2

  • Release Date: January 17, 2025
  • Genre: Crime Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Jahnu Barua, Anurag Arora, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong, LC Sekhose

Season two of Paatal Lok plunges further into the dark and twisted corridors of crime and politics. Following Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary's relentless pursuit of justice, the narrative interweaves his professional challenges and personal struggles. The case revolves around the death of Jonathan Thom, the founder of the Nagaland Democratic Forum, who was murdered in Delhi.

With the Delhi Police eager to close the case quickly, Hathi Ram is sent to Nagaland to uncover the truth. However, he encounters powerful forces in this unfamiliar territory that will stop at nothing to prevent him from discovering the real culprit, leading to a gripping battle between good and evil.

Chidiya Udd

  • Release Date: January 15, 2025
  • Genre: Drama
  • Where to Watch: MX Player
  • Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Bhoomika Meena, Madhur Mittal, Mita Vashisht, Mayur More, Flora Saini, Abha Parmar, Upen Chauhan

Chidiya Udd is a powerful series that shines a light on the harrowing world of human trafficking. Jackie Shroff's portrayal of a man torn between his choices and his circumstances is a standout. The story dives deep into the lives of individuals impacted by the trafficking trade, showcasing their resilience against unimaginable odds. With strong performances and an emotionally charged narrative, the series sheds light on a grave issue while offering a gripping watch.

The Roshans

  • Release Date: January 16, 2025
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and special appearances

The Roshans invites viewers into the unique lives of the Roshan family. Interviews from the family themselves and friends drive the narrative and gives us a closer look into the family history and legacy. With a narrative focused on familial bonds, dreams, and Bollywood, it gives fans a chance to connect with the family on a deeper level. Friends and prominent faces from the industry also makes an appearance to talk about their experience working with the Roshans and their bond.

Back in Action

  • Release Date: January 17, 2025
  • Genre: Action
  • Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cast: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, Kyle Chandler, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson

Back in Action is an espionage action-comedy that follows the story of a former CIA operative couple who, after years of living off the grid, are thrust back into danger when their cover is blown. The plot centres on the duo who are drawn into a high-stakes mission, battling powerful enemies and personal dilemmas. With its mix of adrenaline-fuelled sequences and sharp humour, the movie is designed to captivate fans of action cinema. The star pairing, alongside gripping visuals, ensures this is one of the most talked-about releases of the week.

Pani

  • Release Date: January 16, 2025
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Sony LIV
  • Cast: Joju George, Sagar Surya, Junaiz V. P., Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Alexander Prasanth, Sujith Shankar, Ranjith Velayudhan, Anoop Krishnan, Jayaraj Warrier, Babu Namboothiri, Bitto Davis, Jayashankar Karimuttam, Lanka Lakshmi, Sona Maria Abraham, Dr Merlet Ann Thomas, Rinosh George, Ramesh Girija, Ashraf Mallisery

The action thriller Pani is a gripping revenge drama that follows the life of a married couple whose peace is shattered by two unruly youngsters. Their reckless behaviour disrupts the couple's lives, pushing them towards a quest for vengeance. What begins as a personal mission spirals into a dramatic turn of events, escalating tensions and putting an entire city on edge.

Severance Season 2

  • Release Date: January 17 go, 2025
  • Genre: Sci-Fi Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Apple TV+
  • Cast: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Sarah Bock

Severance Season 2 picks up with the continuation of Mark Scout and his colleagues' lives after undergoing the severance procedure, which separates their work and personal memories. As they delve deeper into their work at Lumon Industries, the unsettling truth about their roles begins to surface, creating a sense of unease and mystery. The team must confront the consequences of their decision while attempting to uncover the hidden realities of their lives. The second season intensifies the psychological thriller with high stakes, keeping viewers on edge as the dark secrets of the corporate world unravel.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Movie/Series Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
I Want to Talk Amazon Prime Video January 17
Harley Quinn JioCinema January 17
Hellboy: The Crooked Man Lionsgate Play January 17
Viduthalai Part 2 ZEE 5 January 17
I Am Kathalan Manorama Max January 17
Power of Paanch Disney+ Hotstar January 17
XO, Kitty Season 2 Netflix January 16
Lovers Anonymous Netflix January 16
Rifle Club Netflix January 16
Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Netflix January 16
Unstoppable Amazon Prime Video January 16
Public Disorder Netflix January 15
With Love, Meghan Netflix January 15
Unmasked Disney+ Hotstar January 15
Unmasked Disney+ Hotstar January 15
A Real Bug's Life: Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar January 15
Single's Inferno Season 4 Netflix January 14
