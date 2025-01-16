Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Up to 40 Percent Off on Laptops from Asus, Dell and More

The Acer Aspire Lite can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 during the Amazon sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 17:10 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Aspire Lite is powered by a Ryzen 5 5625U CPU

Highlights
  • Buyers can avail up to 12 months no-cost EMI on select laptop purchases
  • Laptops from Dell, Lenovo, HP are offered with up to 40 percent discounts
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback
Planning to buy a new laptop or upgrade from your existing one in this new year? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is a great opportunity to do so. The sale kicked off on January 13 and will go on till January 19, offering buyers a chance to take advantage of direct price cuts, bank offers, and exchange deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones, tablets, and laptops to home appliances and other consumer electronics. We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on gaming laptops during the sale. But if everyday laptops are what you're searching for, then there are several offerings from top brands like Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo available with discounts of up to 40 percent.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Acer Aspire Lite. It has a list price of Rs. 59,999 but is available at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 during the Amazon sale. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5626U chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage.

In addition to discounts, buyers can enjoy up to 12 months no cost EMI. Further, Amazon has rolled out a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on purchases made with SBI cards. There is a cashback of up to 5 percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards too. Those looking to trade in their old devices can get a value of up to Rs. 17,000 to further lower the price of the product. However, the value of exchanged devices is determined by Amazon and depends on multiple factors such as brand, price, and condition.

40 Percent Off on Laptops During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HP 15 Intel i5 Rs. 62,417 Rs. 41,490 Buy Now
Lenovo Slim 3 Intel i7 Rs. 85,390 Rs. 57,240 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook i5 Rs. 69,990 Rs. 43,740 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite Rs. 58,999 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
HP 15s Ryzen 5 Rs. 59,109 Rs. 35,990 Buy Now
Dell 15-inch Intel i3 Rs. 49,120 Rs. 28,240 Buy Now
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon sale, Sale Offers, HP, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, Dell
