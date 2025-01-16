Planning to buy a new laptop or upgrade from your existing one in this new year? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is a great opportunity to do so. The sale kicked off on January 13 and will go on till January 19, offering buyers a chance to take advantage of direct price cuts, bank offers, and exchange deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones, tablets, and laptops to home appliances and other consumer electronics. We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on gaming laptops during the sale. But if everyday laptops are what you're searching for, then there are several offerings from top brands like Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo available with discounts of up to 40 percent.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Acer Aspire Lite. It has a list price of Rs. 59,999 but is available at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 during the Amazon sale. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5626U chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage.

In addition to discounts, buyers can enjoy up to 12 months no cost EMI. Further, Amazon has rolled out a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on purchases made with SBI cards. There is a cashback of up to 5 percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards too. Those looking to trade in their old devices can get a value of up to Rs. 17,000 to further lower the price of the product. However, the value of exchanged devices is determined by Amazon and depends on multiple factors such as brand, price, and condition.

40 Percent Off on Laptops During Amazon Sale