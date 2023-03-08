Technology News

Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix Criticised Over Tobacco Advertising

Tobacco brands are among the biggest advertisers for F1 teams, with logos prominently seen on the cars.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 March 2023 11:53 IST
Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix Criticised Over Tobacco Advertising

Photo Credit: Netflix

Wednesday's report showed that the viewers of Drive to Survive were younger than typical F1 audiences

Highlights
  • Formula 1 insisted that "all advertising is in line with applicable laws"
  • A global treaty has called for the elimination of all advertising for tob
  • PMI and BAT spent an estimated $40 million on F1 advertising in 2022

Netflix's popular Formula One show is providing tobacco giants with a fast and effective marketing vehicle to swerve past bans on advertising their product, industry monitors said Wednesday.

The behind-the-scenes Formula One streaming series Drive to Survive has been hugely popular on Netflix, which recently released the fifth season.

But campaigners warn that beyond boosting the motor sport's popularity, the show is also delivering into homes worldwide the branding of cigarette companies that sponsor F1 teams, including in countries where tobacco advertising is banned.

In a fresh report, F1 industry monitor Formula Money and tobacco industry watchdog STOP charged that in just the fourth season of Drive to Survive, "a total of 1.1 billion minutes of footage streamed around the world contained tobacco-related content."

And half of all episodes during that season contained tobacco-related branding in the opening minute, according to the report, entitled: "Driving Addiction: F1, Netflix and Cigarette Company Advertising".

The product branding of Ferrari sponsor Philip Morris International (PMI) and McLaren sponsor British American Tobacco (BAT) has "heavily featured in the series, with extended plotlines following the teams' drivers," the report said.

"Research suggests that PMI and BAT are reaching new audiences through the show, including people who don't otherwise watch F1 races," it added.

Younger audiences 

Wednesday's report showed that the viewers of Drive to Survive were younger than typical F1 audiences, and also suggested it had contributed towards significantly increasing viewership of F1 races beyond the Netflix series.

"This increase in viewers means more people see the branding F1 sponsors place on the cars and livery," it said.

"Netflix has a responsibility to not deliver content that is promoting, even if it's indirectly, cigarette company brands," Jorge Alday of STOP told AFP.

Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A global treaty has called for the elimination of all advertising for tobacco, the use of which the World Health Organization estimates kills more than eight million people each year.

And the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Formula One's governing body, has for two decades recommended against tobacco company sponsorship in the sport.

The tobacco companies have since stopped advertising for their traditional cigarette brands with F1, but have in some cases continued to push newer alternative products like e-cigarettes.

"They live in this grey area around what is and what isn't tobacco marketing," Alday said.

When contacted by AFP, the FIA said it "remains firmly opposed to tobacco advertising and continues to stand by its 2003 recommendations".

However, it said, "we are not in a position to interfere with the private commercial arrangements between the teams and their sponsors, or broadcast agreements."

Formula One meanwhile insisted that "all advertising is in line with applicable laws."

Advertising through historic footage 

Wednesday's report found that PMI and BAT spent an estimated $40 million on F1 advertising in 2022.

BAT's Vuse e-cigarette and Velo nicotine pouch products "were the most prominent brands on the McLaren livery throughout the season," the report said.

It pointed out that branding for these products appeared at 13 out of 22 races, including at the Mexico City Grand Prix, despite Mexico's strong advertising restrictions.

PMI, one of the oldest and longest standing F1 sponsors, meanwhile scaled back its spending significantly last year.

While it remained a Ferrari partner, its logos and designs no longer appeared on the team's cars, the report found.

When contacted by AFP, the company's vice president of international communications Tommaso Di Giovanni insisted that the partnership between Netflix and F1 "has nothing to do with us," insisting that it had discontinued product branding on cars and drivers' apparel since 2007.

Wednesday's report meanwhile claimed that the tobacco giant, which has spent nearly $2.4 billion on advertising since it first entered the sport in 1971, continued to draw branding advantage from the Netflix series through historic footage.

Report co-author Caroline Reid of Formula Money pointed out in a statement that a single "minute of historic footage featured five different cigarette brands, including PMI's Marlboro."

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

  • Release Date 24 February 2023
  • Genre Documentary
  • Producer
    James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Sophie Todd
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Netflix, Formula 1, Formula 1 Drive to Survive, Philip Morris International, McLaren, Ferrari, British American Tobacco, Formula One, Formula Money
Apple to Limit ProMotion and Always-on Display Feature to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
Featured video of the day
Xiaomi TV Stick, Now in 4K

Related Stories

Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix Criticised Over Tobacco Advertising
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
  3. Redmi 10 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in This Colour Variant
  4. Apple Could Limit These Features to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models
  5. Here's When Elon Musk Says Twitter Has 'a Shot' at Being Cash Flow-Positive
  6. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
  7. Nubia Z50 Ultra With 16-Megapixel Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched
  8. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  9. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  10. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Told to Hire More Staff to Moderate Twitter to Comply With EU's Digital Services Act: Report
  2. Jon Bernthal Will Return as The Punisher in Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Price Remains Above $22,000 as Ethereum, Most Altcoins Record Losses: All Details
  5. Redmi 10 With Snapdragon 680 SoC in New Sunrise Orange Colour Variant Launched
  6. Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix Criticised Over Tobacco Advertising
  7. Apple to Limit ProMotion and Always-on Display Feature to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
  8. ISRO Conducts 'Extremely Challenging' Controlled Re-Entry Experiment of Aged MT-1 Satellite
  9. Netflix Plans in India Are Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023, Switzerland Most Expensive: Report
  10. HBO Content Such As The Last of Us, Game of Thrones Will Be Unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar From March 31
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.