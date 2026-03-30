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Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Be Company's Biggest Design Overhaul Yet: Mark Gurman

The foldable iPhone may come with an iPad-like interface with split-screen apps and app sidebars.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 March 2026 11:01 IST
Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Be Company's Biggest Design Overhaul Yet: Mark Gurman

Samsung foldables are expected to compete with Apple's upcoming foldable model

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Highlights
  • Foldable iPhone may offer an iPad like user experience
  • Apple may use self healing glass for better durability
  • Foldable iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch foldable main display
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Apple could be working on one of the biggest design changes the iPhone has ever seen, according to the latest edition of Power On, by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He says the upcoming model may bring a real shift in form factor, rather than the small, gradual updates we have seen over the years. The new design, as suggested in previous leaks, is expected to follow a book-style foldable approach, similar to what other smartphone makers have already introduced. Earlier reports have hinted at some of its key features as well.

Apple's Foldable iPhone Tipped to Replace iPad in Some Cases

In his newsletter, Gurman writes that while earlier models like the iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X introduced notable design changes, the next version, that is the foldable iPhone, is expected to bring a more fundamental transformation. He said it "is going to be the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history."

The journalist said he has used a Samsung foldable phone for years and finds it delivers a more immersive experience for video, gaming and productivity, claiming that in some cases, it could even replace the need for an iPad.

A recent report claimed that the foldable iPhone may come with an iPad-like interface with split-screen apps and app sidebars. It is likely to run on a 2nm A20 Pro chip coupled with Apple's C2 modem. It is also expected to carry dual rear and front cameras, as well as a Touch ID sensor in the power button.

The foldable iPhone may sport a 7.8-inch main foldable display alongside a 5.5-inch cover screen. Apple may use a dual-layer glass design to protect the display from hinge stress and improve durability. The phone could also feature self-healing glass and a redesigned hinge to reduce crease visibility and make folding smoother.

In the US, the foldable iPhone may cost $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,84,700) for the 256GB option, while the same version is tipped to be priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,400) in China. It could be called the iPhone Ultra, although the moniker has not yet been confirmed.

The foldable iPhone may be announced in September, but it is likely to go on sale later, possibly in October or after. The iPhone 18 Pro series, including the Pro and Pro Max models, is expected to launch around the same time. The other iPhone 18 models, such as the standard version, Air, and 18e, may launch in the spring of 2027.

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Further reading: Foldable iPhone, iPhone Ultra, iPhone, Apple, iPhone Fold
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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