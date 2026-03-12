Technology News
Daredevil Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 streams on JioHotstar from March 25, 2026. Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil battling Vincent D'Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk in a corruption-filled New York.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 March 2026 17:39 IST
Daredevil Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Daredevil Born Again Season 2 will be available on JioHotstar from March 25, 2026.

Highlights
  • Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 releases on JioHotstar
  • Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil again
  • The season shows Daredevil fighting corruption in New York
Daredevil Born Again Season 2 is coming on the OTT platform. This summer is starting with Marvel's character Daredevil. It continues the story of the blind lawyer Matt Murdock. He works secretly and fights against crime as Daredevil. There is a powerful mayor named Wilson Fisk. He controls the town by his authority and disturbs the peace in the city. Daredevil works against Fisk and tries to make him powerless. However, he has to fight with his own morals of justice as he is stuck between revenge and ethics.

When and Where to Watch

Daredevil Born Again Season 2 will be available on JioHotstar from March 25, 2026. It is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Trailer and Plot

The second season of Daredevil is based on the Marvel comics showcasing the character of Daredevil. Matt fights against Wilson who is the mayor of the city and has taken over the peace of the people by spreading corruption. Matt hides his identity and becomes Daredevil. In his way of fighting against him, he finds that his own morals are at stake. However, to fight him he allies with Jessica, Karen and others. It is based on saving New York with his good intentions.

Cast and Crew

Charlie Cock is playing Daredevil. Vincent D'Onofrio is Wilson Fisk. Jessica Jones is played by Krysten Ritter. Dario Scardapane is the showrunner. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are the directors of season 2. Marvel Studios has produced it.

Reception

It is always anticipated to watch Marvel characters and people are creating buzz against it worldwide on social media. Out of thousands of audience ratings, it has received 8.1 on IMDb.

 

Further reading: Daredevil Born Again Season 2, jiohostar, IMDb
