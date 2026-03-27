Sony has announced a global price increase for its PlayStation 5 lineup and the PlayStation Portal, citing continued pressure in the global economic environment. The move will affect multiple regions, including the US and Japan. It comes as part of the company's effort to sustain its gaming business amid rising costs and the ongoing global memory shortage. While Sony has not introduced any hardware changes alongside the revision, the firm joins other console makers that have also been adjusting prices in response to shifting market conditions.

Sony Announces Global PS5 Price Increase Amid Rising Costs

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony stated that it had reviewed the situation carefully before deciding to raise prices. The company added that the move would help it maintain the quality of its gaming platform and services, even though it understands that price changes can affect its user base. The revised prices are set to take effect from April 2.

In the US, the standard PlayStation 5 will now be priced at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 61,700), while the Digital Edition will cost $599.99 (roughly Rs. 56,900). The PlayStation 5 Pro will be available at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 85,400). Sony has also increased the price of the PlayStation Portal remote player to $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,700).

The company has introduced similar price revisions in other regions. The PlayStation 5 will cost GBP 569.99 (roughly Rs. 71,800) in the UK, while the Digital Edition will be priced at GBP 519.99 (roughly Rs. 65,500) and the Pro model at GBP 789.99 (roughly Rs. 99,600). The three models will be available at EUR 649.99 (roughly Rs. 71,100), EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 65,600), and EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 98,400), respectively, in Europe.

In Japan, prices have been set at JPY 97,980 (roughly Rs. 58,100) for the standard PlayStation 5 model, JPY 89,980 (roughly Rs. 53,400) for the Digital Edition, and JPY 1,37,980 (roughly Rs. 81,900) for the Pro version.

The PlayStation Portal will also see price increases across these markets, with updated pricing set at GBP 219.99 (roughly Rs. 27,700) in the UK, EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs. 27,300) in Europe, and JPY 39,980 (roughly Rs. 23,700) in Japan.

Sony had already increased PlayStation 5 prices in several markets last year, and other console makers have also adjusted pricing in recent months as costs continue to rise. The company has not announced any changes to the hardware or features alongside the new prices.