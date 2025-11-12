Technology News
English Edition

Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Freakier Friday is a Lindsay Lohan starrer fantasy film that is landing soon on the digital screens. The film explores themes of love, relationships, and challenges.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2025 19:50 IST
Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

Freakier Friday is an American fantasy film that is landing soon on digital screens.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Freakier Friday is an American Fantasy Film
  • It is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003)
  • Streaming begins on Nov. 12th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is an American Fantasy Film that stars Lindsay Lohan in the lead role. The film is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), where, after 22 years, Anna is a music producer with a teenage daughter named Harper. As Anna gets engaged to her love Eric, who is also the father of Harper's classmate Lily, that's when the real chaos unfolds. Now, Tess and Anna will have to swap their bodies once again, only to navigate the challenges of the new family dynamics.

When and Where to Watch Freakier Friday

The movie will begin streaming from tomorrow, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Freakier Friday

This film features Anna (Lindsay Lohan), as a music producer, while her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), is a teenager, being looked after by her grandmother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), due to the family dynamics. However, things take a wild turn when Anna gets engaged to Eric (Manny Jacinto), who is the father of Lily, Harper's classmate. The chaos begins when the two girls clash and making the relationship complex. At Anna's bachelorette party, a fortune teller enables Tess and Anna to switch their bodies, once again, only to navigate the challenges caused due to the clashes and changing family dynamics. The film explores themes of mother-daughter relationships.

Cast and Crew of Freakier Friday

Written by Jordan Weiss, Elyse Hollander, and Mary Rodgers, this film stars Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, and more in the key roles. Amie Doherty is the music composer, while Matthew Clark has done the cinematography.

Reception of Freakier Friday

The film was theatrically released on Aug. 8th, 2025, and received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.5/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Freakier Friday is an American fantasy, JioHotstar, Mother Daughter Bond, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe
Thamma OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Online?
Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Valve Could Announce Its 'Steam Frame' VR Headset or Half Life 3 This Week
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  4. Vivo X300 Series Teased to Launch Soon in India
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features Leaked; Could Include a Reno 15C Model
  7. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  8. OnePlus 15: Everything We Know Ahead of Tomorrow's India Launch
  9. ChatGPT Might Soon Go Social With a Group Chats Feature
  10. Realme Neo 8 Could Launch With 8,000mAh Battery and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Search for the Truth OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Night Swim OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About This Supernatural Horror
  3. Haq OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Thamma OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Online?
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of November 20 India Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Tipped to Launch on December 5: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Major RAM Upgrade: What You Need to Know
  9. Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe
  10. Google Drive Gets Popular AI-Powered Podcast-Style Overviews for PDFs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »