Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is an intense periodic drama movie that is finally set to make its digital debut. Since its release, this movie has been the talk of the town. The Bengal Files revolves around a CBI officer who has been tasked to find a missing journalist. However, as he begins the investigation, he learns the truth about the pre-partition years, the Direct Action Day, and the Noakhali Killings. The movie explores themes of politics, pre-partition events, and survival.

When and Where to Watch The Bengal Files

This movie will land on November 21, 20025, only on Zee 5 Premium. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files unveils one of the hidden chapters of Indian history. It follows a CBI officer named Shiva Pandit (Portrayed by Darshan Kumar), who has been assigned to investigate a case of a missing journalist. His suspicion towards an MLA complicates things further due to tempered evidence. However, during his investigation, he comes across an elderly woman, Bharati Banerjee (played by Pallavi Joshi), whose revelations about the pre-partition Bengal will shake him and explore unrevealed events.

Cast and Crew of The Bengal Files

This Vivek Agnihotri directorial stars Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Richard Keep, Pallavi Joshi, and more. The music has been composed by Rohit Sharma, whereas Attar Singh Saini is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Bengal Files

This movie was theatrically released on Sept 5th, 2025, and attracted a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.3/10.