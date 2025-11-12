Technology News
English Edition

Thamma OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Online?

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is a supernatural comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2025 19:50 IST
Thamma OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Thamma is reported to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles
  • Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara
  • Part of Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe
Advertisement

Following a blockbuster Diwali theatrical run, Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is gearing up for its OTT premiere. A horror-comedy brought by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma mixes supernatural excitement with a dash of comedy to make a good entertainer for the audience. The movie was released theatrically on October 21, 2025 and grossed over Rs. 200 crore worldwide. With its winning blend of horror and folklore that you may have missed at the cinema, Thamma arrives for home viewing.

When and Where to Watch Thamma

Thamma is reported to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 16, 2025. While there is no official confirmation from the platform, several reports have attested to this date.

Trailer and Plot of Thamma

The Thamma trailer makes for a charmingly eerie touch of love and the supernatural. A vampire-of-sorts-esque transformation after an unexpected incident befalls journalist Ayushmann Khurrana in the film, with Rashmika Mandanna as a bold woman who gets entangled in his change of heart. Together, they tackle curses and supernatural obstacles — not to mention an emerging romance. The small town is folklore-laden, and the film mixes spooks with humour, good-looking frames, conversations, and Khurrana-Mandanna's chemistry to entertain you throughout.

Cast and Crew of Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew. Thamma is a seamless blend of scares and laughs. Sarpotdar's direction perfectly toes the line between scare tactics and satire, with the writers adding dark humour to each twist. Combine Ayushmann Khurrana's suavity, Rashmika Mandanna's zest, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unpredictability, and we have Thamma – a colourful mix that instantly grabs our attention.

Reception of Thamma

Upon release, Thamma was well received for its novel approach to the horror comedy genre and has a rating of 6/10 at IMDb.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thamma, Horro Film, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe
Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Cheapest Broadband Plans Compared
Thamma OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Valve Could Announce Its 'Steam Frame' VR Headset or Half Life 3 This Week
  3. Vivo X300 Series Teased to Launch Soon in India
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features Leaked; Could Include a Reno 15C Model
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  6. Realme Neo 8 Could Launch With 8,000mAh Battery and More
  7. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  9. Honor 500 Series Launch Teased; May Feature Horizontal Camera Island
  10. New Aadhaar App Explained: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Search for the Truth OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Night Swim OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About This Supernatural Horror
  3. Haq OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Thamma OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Online?
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of November 20 India Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Tipped to Launch on December 5: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Major RAM Upgrade: What You Need to Know
  9. Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe
  10. Google Drive Gets Popular AI-Powered Podcast-Style Overviews for PDFs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »