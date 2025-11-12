Following a blockbuster Diwali theatrical run, Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is gearing up for its OTT premiere. A horror-comedy brought by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma mixes supernatural excitement with a dash of comedy to make a good entertainer for the audience. The movie was released theatrically on October 21, 2025 and grossed over Rs. 200 crore worldwide. With its winning blend of horror and folklore that you may have missed at the cinema, Thamma arrives for home viewing.

When and Where to Watch Thamma

Thamma is reported to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 16, 2025. While there is no official confirmation from the platform, several reports have attested to this date.

Trailer and Plot of Thamma

The Thamma trailer makes for a charmingly eerie touch of love and the supernatural. A vampire-of-sorts-esque transformation after an unexpected incident befalls journalist Ayushmann Khurrana in the film, with Rashmika Mandanna as a bold woman who gets entangled in his change of heart. Together, they tackle curses and supernatural obstacles — not to mention an emerging romance. The small town is folklore-laden, and the film mixes spooks with humour, good-looking frames, conversations, and Khurrana-Mandanna's chemistry to entertain you throughout.

Cast and Crew of Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew. Thamma is a seamless blend of scares and laughs. Sarpotdar's direction perfectly toes the line between scare tactics and satire, with the writers adding dark humour to each twist. Combine Ayushmann Khurrana's suavity, Rashmika Mandanna's zest, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unpredictability, and we have Thamma – a colourful mix that instantly grabs our attention.

Reception of Thamma

Upon release, Thamma was well received for its novel approach to the horror comedy genre and has a rating of 6/10 at IMDb.