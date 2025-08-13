Alien Earth Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Alien: Earth, an American science fiction series created by Noah Hawley, is based on the Alien franchise. It serves as a prequel set in 2120, two years before the events of the 1979 film. When a research ship crashes on Earth, it unleashes deadly Xenomorphs and strange new creatures. Hence, a young woman and a group of soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them in a critical condition. The FX's Alien: Earth is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

When and Where to watch Alien: Earth

The FX's Alien: Earth is now streaming on Jio Hotstar, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Cast and Crew of Alien: Earth

Created by Noah Hawley, along with Dana Gonzales, Ugla Hauksdottir, it consists of a stellar cast, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Cheesay, Adarsh Gourav, Erana James, Jonathan Ajayi, David Rydsdahl, Diem Cammille, and many more.

The Storyline of Alien: Earth

Directed and written by Noah Hawley, the story is set in 2120, when a large corporation controls the world. A research spaceship crashes on Earth, releasing dangerous alien creatures, including the terrifying Xenomorphs. Wendy is a special hybrid who has the body of an adult but the mind of a child, who also leads a group called Lost Boys. Along with her brother, Hermit, and protector Kirsh, she must fight to survive against the aliens and greedy corporations. The series will surely mix horror, thrills, and excitement about life and identity. Alien Earth is now streaming on Jio Hotstar in Hindi, English Telugu and Tamil.

Reception

FX's Alien: Earth is set at a time when a mysterious space vessels crash on Earth. A young woman and a group of soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.