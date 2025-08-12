One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online

Netflix has recently dropped the teaser for the second season of its highly anticipated series, One Piece. The first look of the teaser revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, played by Inaki Gody, who is accompanied by his Straw Hat Pirates on a journey through the ocean of the Grand Line. Their journey is set to be challenged by the waves, enemies, and a lot more. Grand Line, where the world is divided into two, the paradise, and the new world, will these pirates succeed?

When and Where to Watch One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2 is coming in 2026, and the viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of One Piece Season 2

As per the teaser launched recently, the second Season of One Piece will follow Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats as they take on the Baroque Work agents. While they are on their quest to obtain One Piece, the ultimate treasure, their journey will be followed by new challenges, new enemies, and higher stakes. As the Grand Line divides the ocean into two, this time, the route will not be easy.

Cast and Crew of One Piece Season 2

Created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, this series features a prominent starcast like Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Armand Aucamp, and more. The music composition of this season has been crafted by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, while the cinematographers are Trevor Michael Brown, Michael Swan, Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, and Michael Wood.

Reception of One Piece Season 2

Season 2 of One Piece is set to premiere in the year 2026. However, the first season was massively successful and received an outstanding response from the viewers. The IMDb rating of One Piece is 8.3/10.