Technology News
English Edition

One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online

One Piece Season 2 teaser has finally dropped on Netflix, and the viewers are excited for yet another season.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 August 2025 21:57 IST
One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

One Piece Season 2 Teaser Drops: Find Out When and Where to Stream the New Season Online

Highlights
  • One Piece Season 2 teaser has now landed on Netflix
  • The season follows the Straw Hats on their quest
  • To be released in 2026, on Netflix
Advertisement

Netflix has recently dropped the teaser for the second season of its highly anticipated series, One Piece. The first look of the teaser revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, played by Inaki Gody, who is accompanied by his Straw Hat Pirates on a journey through the ocean of the Grand Line. Their journey is set to be challenged by the waves, enemies, and a lot more. Grand Line, where the world is divided into two, the paradise, and the new world, will these pirates succeed?

When and Where to Watch One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2 is coming in 2026, and the viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of One Piece Season 2

As per the teaser launched recently, the second Season of One Piece will follow Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats as they take on the Baroque Work agents. While they are on their quest to obtain One Piece, the ultimate treasure, their journey will be followed by new challenges, new enemies, and higher stakes. As the Grand Line divides the ocean into two, this time, the route will not be easy.

Cast and Crew of One Piece Season 2

Created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, this series features a prominent starcast like Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Armand Aucamp, and more. The music composition of this season has been crafted by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, while the cinematographers are Trevor Michael Brown, Michael Swan, Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, and Michael Wood.

Reception of One Piece Season 2

Season 2 of One Piece is set to premiere in the year 2026. However, the first season was massively successful and received an outstanding response from the viewers. The IMDb rating of One Piece is 8.3/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adventure, OTTrelease, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series China Launch Confirmed for August; May Offer Satellite Connectivity
iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Repositioned Antennas Around Camera Module for Better Connectivity, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  2. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  4. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Raphael Domjan Soars to 8,224 Meters in SolarStratos
  6. Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked: See Design, Colours
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  8. Zomato Now Lets You Renew Your Gold Membership for One Rupee
  9. One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online
  10. JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Raphael Domjan Nears Solar Flight World Record with 8,224-Metre SolarStratos Journey
  2. Singapore Researchers Build Maple Seed Drone with Record 26-Minute Flight
  3. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars
  4. Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist
  5. Robot 'Wavy Dave' Fools Crabs, Gets Attacked in Mating Claw Contest
  6. One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online
  7. Oh Enthan Baby Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  8. Drop Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Mystery Thriller
  9. Loventure Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About India’s Bold New Romance Reality Show
  10. Sony ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC, ULT Field 5, ULT Field 3 and ULTMIC1 Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »