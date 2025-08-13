Samsung's One UI 8.0 beta update rollout schedule was revealed earlier this month, and the South Korean brand appears to have started releasing the Android 16-based beta update for the Galaxy S24 series, offering users early access to the new software. Besides last year's Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are also receiving the beta update in select regions. The update also comes with the August security patch. Samsung is expected to expand the beta programme to more Galaxy A series, Galaxy S series and its foldable devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung Begins Rolling Out the One UI 8 Beta to More Devices

As per user posts on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 16-based beta for the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra in the UK and Korea. The update comes with firmware versions S926BXXU9ZYH3, S926BOXM9ZYH3, and S926BXXU9CYH3 in the UK, according to details shared by a user.

Breaking‼️



The One UI 8 Beta Program goes LIVE in UK for the Galaxy S24 Series



Build: S926BXXU9ZYH3/ S926BOXM9ZYH3/S926BXXU9CYH3



Repost pic.twitter.com/jYn4Ym3G8P — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) August 13, 2025

The screenshots of the One UI 8 beta 2 update suggest that it is around 3.2GB in size. It also includes the August security patch, according to the release notes.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 testers in South Korea report that their handsets are receiving their first One UI 8 beta update. Those who have enrolled in Samsung's beta programme will also get the most recent August security patch along with the update.

Breaking!!



The One UI 8 Beta Program goes live in Korea for the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip6 and Galaxy S24 series! pic.twitter.com/fmbvIeSCjr — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) August 13, 2025

The One UI 8 beta release allows users early access to the software for testing, bug reporting, and performance improvement suggestions. It brings new features as well as upgraded security and productivity. The beta update is expected to roll out to users in the US and India shortly.

Interested Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users in the above-mentioned regions can join the One UI 8 beta programme by installing the Samsung Members app and logging in with their Samsung account.

If you're in a supported region, look for the One UI 8 Beta Programme banner on the home screen, tap it, and complete the signup. After registering, head to Settings > Software update > Download and Install to download the beta update on your handset.

Samsung plans to expand the One UI 8 beta programme to more models soon, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more. The company launched its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with Android 16-based One UI 8 build.