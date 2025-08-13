Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Get Android 16 Based One UI 8 Beta Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Get Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Update: Report

Samsung's One UI 8 beta update is available for select Galaxy smartphones in South Korea and the UK.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 19:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Get Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 ships with Android 16-based One UI 8 while older phones will get an update

Highlights
  • The One UI 8 beta release allows users early access to test new software
  • Samsung is confirmed to expand the beta programme to more devices soon
  • The One UI 8 beta update is around 3.2GB in size
Advertisement

Samsung's One UI 8.0 beta update rollout schedule was revealed earlier this month, and the South Korean brand appears to have started releasing the Android 16-based beta update for the Galaxy S24 series, offering users early access to the new software. Besides last year's Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are also receiving the beta update in select regions. The update also comes with the August security patch. Samsung is expected to expand the beta programme to more Galaxy A series, Galaxy S series and its foldable devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung Begins Rolling Out the One UI 8 Beta to More Devices

As per user posts on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 16-based beta for the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra in the UK and Korea. The update comes with firmware versions S926BXXU9ZYH3, S926BOXM9ZYH3, and S926BXXU9CYH3 in the UK, according to details shared by a user.

The screenshots of the One UI 8 beta 2 update suggest that it is around 3.2GB in size. It also includes the August security patch, according to the release notes.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 testers in South Korea report that their handsets are receiving their first One UI 8 beta update. Those who have enrolled in Samsung's beta programme will also get the most recent August security patch along with the update.

The One UI 8 beta release allows users early access to the software for testing, bug reporting, and performance improvement suggestions. It brings new features as well as upgraded security and productivity. The beta update is expected to roll out to users in the US and India shortly.

Interested Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users in the above-mentioned regions can join the One UI 8 beta programme by installing the Samsung Members app and logging in with their Samsung account.

If you're in a supported region, look for the One UI 8 Beta Programme banner on the home screen, tap it, and complete the signup. After registering, head to Settings > Software update > Download and Install to download the beta update on your handset.

Samsung plans to expand the One UI 8 beta programme to more models soon, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more. The company launched its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with Android 16-based One UI 8 build. 

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Cover Display 3.40-inch
Cover Resolution 720x748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 8 beta, Samsung, Samsung One UI Beta 8, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Responds After Elon Musk Alleges Favourism to OpenAI, Says App Store ‘Free of Bias’: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Get Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Update: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  3. Realme P4 5G Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Vivo X300 Listings on Chinese Regulator's Site Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor With 500Hz Refresh Rate Launched Alongside New Odyssey G7 Form Factors
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Get Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Update: Report
  3. Apple Responds After Elon Musk Alleges Favourism to OpenAI, Says App Store ‘Free of Bias’: Report
  4. Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched
  5. Acer India Launches New Laptop Manufacturing Facility in Puducherry, Says Committed to Make in India Mission
  6. Realme P4 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Vivo X300 Listings on China's Radio Certification Agency Website Hint at Imminent Launch
  8. Google Reportedly Working on Adding Support for Full-Range of Canvas Tools in Gemini’s Android App
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ to Feature the Same Chipset as Last Year's Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Tipster Claims
  10. Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Company Teases Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »