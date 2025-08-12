Drop Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Mystery Thriller

Drop is a mystery thriller directed by Christopher Landon. It includes a widowed mother Violet who believes that she is finally ready to reconnect with life when she agrees to dinner at a sleek downtown restaurant with Henry, charming and handsome enough to make her heart race. Conversation flows until Violet's phone vibrates, an anonymous text, a cutting threat that shatters the spell. The lingering tension of that single night ripples through Violet's life. Why does the smartphone vibrate again? Who's sending the messages? And how is Violet, divorced from courage, supposed to answer?

When and Where to watch Drop

Drop, the 2025 thriller from Christopher Landon, is streaming now on Jio Hotstar from August 11, 2025. The theatrical release was on April 11, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Drop

Dreamy, formal trumpet chords tease the trailer, and we watch Violet's long-dormant smile crack like unexpected ice. The restaurant cuts to moving shadows, to her tapping the phone and Henry flushing pale. “You've lost your safety net,” the text warns. The dining room's golden glow dims, the angels pocket their knives, and at 58 seconds Violet is running alone through the parking lot, purse swinging and high heels in the night. Cut to a bloodied watch.

Cast and Crew of Drop

The cast includes Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks, Benjamin Pelletier, and more. The film has been directed by Christopher Landon. Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach have written this story.

Reception of Drop

Drop premiered at the Sunnyvale Genre Festival, winning the Jury's Messiest-minute Award. Critics praised Ramos-Violante's raw rip of a performance, calling the film “a symphony of flick knives and liquid dread.” For now, the silent string stretches through Violet like a dare and the movie has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.