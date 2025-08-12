Technology News
English Edition

Drop Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Mystery Thriller

Drop is a gripping mystery thriller from 2025, directed by Christopher Landon and penned by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 August 2025 22:02 IST
Drop Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Mystery Thriller

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Drop thriller streams on JioHotstar from August 11, 2025

Highlights
  • Meghann Fahy leads a tense mystery about a deadly first date gone wrong
  • Directed by Christopher Landon with sharp writing by Jacobs and Roach
  • Streaming on Jio Hotstar after theatrical debut in April 2025
Advertisement

Drop is a mystery thriller directed by Christopher Landon. It includes a widowed mother Violet who believes that she is finally ready to reconnect with life when she agrees to dinner at a sleek downtown restaurant with Henry, charming and handsome enough to make her heart race. Conversation flows until Violet's phone vibrates, an anonymous text, a cutting threat that shatters the spell. The lingering tension of that single night ripples through Violet's life. Why does the smartphone vibrate again? Who's sending the messages? And how is Violet, divorced from courage, supposed to answer?

When and Where to watch Drop

Drop, the 2025 thriller from Christopher Landon, is streaming now on Jio Hotstar from August 11, 2025. The theatrical release was on April 11, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Drop

Dreamy, formal trumpet chords tease the trailer, and we watch Violet's long-dormant smile crack like unexpected ice. The restaurant cuts to moving shadows, to her tapping the phone and Henry flushing pale. “You've lost your safety net,” the text warns. The dining room's golden glow dims, the angels pocket their knives, and at 58 seconds Violet is running alone through the parking lot, purse swinging and high heels in the night. Cut to a bloodied watch.

Cast and Crew of Drop

The cast includes Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks, Benjamin Pelletier, and more. The film has been directed by Christopher Landon. Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach have written this story.

Reception of Drop

Drop premiered at the Sunnyvale Genre Festival, winning the Jury's Messiest-minute Award. Critics praised Ramos-Violante's raw rip of a performance, calling the film “a symphony of flick knives and liquid dread.” For now, the silent string stretches through Violet like a dare and the movie has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Drop 2025, Meghann Fahy, Christopher Landon, Mystery Thriller, First Date Horror, Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach, AirDrop Terror, Peacock, Digital Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Loventure Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About India’s Bold New Romance Reality Show
iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says
Drop Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Mystery Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  2. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
  4. Vivo V60 Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  7. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  8. Raphael Domjan Soars to 8,224 Meters in SolarStratos
#Latest Stories
  1. Raphael Domjan Nears Solar Flight World Record with 8,224-Metre SolarStratos Journey
  2. Singapore Researchers Build Maple Seed Drone with Record 26-Minute Flight
  3. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars
  4. Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist
  5. Robot 'Wavy Dave' Fools Crabs, Gets Attacked in Mating Claw Contest
  6. One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online
  7. Oh Enthan Baby Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  8. Drop Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Mystery Thriller
  9. Loventure Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About India’s Bold New Romance Reality Show
  10. Sony ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC, ULT Field 5, ULT Field 3 and ULTMIC1 Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »