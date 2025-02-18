Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 11 Arrives on Netflix with New Adventures

A new season of Gabby's Dollhouse has been scheduled for release, expanding the world of the beloved children's series. Following the success of its tenth season and a spin-off YouTube series in 2024, the latest season will introduce fresh adventures alongside a special collaboration with children's museums across the United States. The new season is now available on Netflix with new characters and settings enhancing the interactive experience for young audiences.

When and Where to Watch Gabby's Dollhouse Season 11

The eleventh season of Gabby's Dollhouse is now streaming exclusively on Netflix from February 17. The streaming platform provides fans access to new episodes, continuing the show's tradition of blending storytelling with hands-on activities that encourage problem-solving and creativity.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gabby's Dollhouse Season 11

The latest trailer offers a glimpse into the newly introduced Kitty Care Ear room, situated in one of the Dollhouse's ears. This addition will serve as a nurturing space where Gabby, Pandy, and CatRat take care of new arrivals, managing feeding times and bedtime routines. The season will explore themes of responsibility, as Gabby continues her role as a big sister, reinforcing social-emotional learning. Other highlights include a Family Day event, a Kitty-tine's Day celebration, and Baby Benny Box experiencing his first lost tooth.

Cast and Crew of Gabby's Dollhouse

Laila Lockhart Kraner continues as Gabby, with Tucker Chandler voicing Pandy Paws. Other recurring voice actors include Juliet Donenfeld, Donovan Patton, and Tara Strong. The show remains under the creative direction of Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, with DreamWorks Animation producing the series.