Max OTT Release: Where to Watch Kiccha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Online

The Kannada action thriller Max, starring Kiccha Sudeep, has now made its way to digital platforms. The film, which was released in cinemas on December 25, had a strong performance at the box office. Fans had been anticipating its OTT debut, and after weeks of speculation, the film is now available for streaming. The directorial debut of Vijay Karthikeyaa follows an intense narrative filled with action and suspense. While the movie has been released online, it is currently only accessible in regional languages, with no confirmation regarding a Hindi-dubbed version.

When and Where to Watch Max

The film Max started streaming on ZEE5 on February 15. The platform announced its release through a social media post, confirming the premiere time at 7:30 PM. According to reports, this timing was chosen as it coincided with the television premiere of the film on Zee Kannada. The movie is currently available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, but there has been no official update on a Hindi release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Max

The film follows the story of Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, also known as Max, played by Kiccha Sudeep. After being unexpectedly suspended from duty, he finds himself entangled in a web of intrigue when the local minister's sons, Michael and Veera, are found dead inside his police station. To conceal the situation, Max manipulates law enforcement and, with the help of his trusted team, attempts to cover up the deaths. As the plot unfolds, conflicts escalate, leading to a gripping second half filled with action-packed sequences and high-stakes confrontations.

Cast and Crew of Max

The film features Kiccha Sudeep, Sunil, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ugramm Manju, Ilavarasu, Sukrutha Wagle, Vamsi Krishna, and Vijay Chendoor. Max has been written and directed by Vijay Karthikeyan while the movie has been produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Sudeepa under the banners of V Creations and Kichcha Creations.

Reception of Max

At the box office, Max earned Rs. 57.3 crore (gross) in India, while its net earnings stood at Rs. 48.58 crore, as reported by industry sources. The film was not released theatrically in Hindi. Audience response has been positive, with praise for the gripping storyline and Kiccha Sudeep's performance.