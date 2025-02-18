Technology News
English Edition

Max OTT Release: Where to Watch Kiccha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Online

Kiccha Sudeep’s Max is now available on ZEE5 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2025 20:54 IST
Max OTT Release: Where to Watch Kiccha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Online

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Max now streaming on ZEE5

Highlights
  • Max now streaming on ZEE5 in four regional languages
  • Kiccha Sudeep plays a suspended cop caught in a deadly web
  • Max earns Rs. 57.3 crore at the box office before its OTT debut
Advertisement

The Kannada action thriller Max, starring Kiccha Sudeep, has now made its way to digital platforms. The film, which was released in cinemas on December 25, had a strong performance at the box office. Fans had been anticipating its OTT debut, and after weeks of speculation, the film is now available for streaming. The directorial debut of Vijay Karthikeyaa follows an intense narrative filled with action and suspense. While the movie has been released online, it is currently only accessible in regional languages, with no confirmation regarding a Hindi-dubbed version.

When and Where to Watch Max

The film Max started streaming on ZEE5 on February 15. The platform announced its release through a social media post, confirming the premiere time at 7:30 PM. According to reports, this timing was chosen as it coincided with the television premiere of the film on Zee Kannada. The movie is currently available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, but there has been no official update on a Hindi release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Max

The film follows the story of Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, also known as Max, played by Kiccha Sudeep. After being unexpectedly suspended from duty, he finds himself entangled in a web of intrigue when the local minister's sons, Michael and Veera, are found dead inside his police station. To conceal the situation, Max manipulates law enforcement and, with the help of his trusted team, attempts to cover up the deaths. As the plot unfolds, conflicts escalate, leading to a gripping second half filled with action-packed sequences and high-stakes confrontations.

Cast and Crew of Max

The film features Kiccha Sudeep, Sunil, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ugramm Manju, Ilavarasu, Sukrutha Wagle, Vamsi Krishna, and Vijay Chendoor. Max has been written and directed by Vijay Karthikeyan while the movie has been produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Sudeepa under the banners of V Creations and Kichcha Creations.

Reception of Max

At the box office, Max earned Rs. 57.3 crore (gross) in India, while its net earnings stood at Rs. 48.58 crore, as reported by industry sources. The film was not released theatrically in Hindi. Audience response has been positive, with praise for the gripping storyline and Kiccha Sudeep's performance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Max, Kiccha Sudeep, Max OTT release, Max ZEE5, Kannada movies, action thriller, Vijay Karthikeyan
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Tri-Fold Phone With Up to 10.2-Inch OLED Screen Goes Global: Price, Features
Honor Will Unveil Its AI-Focused Strategic Initiative ‘Alpha Plan’ at MWC 2025

Related Stories

Max OTT Release: Where to Watch Kiccha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  2. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  3. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a 2.3% Chance of Hitting Earth in 2032, Says NASA
  4. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  5. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Chhaava OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  7. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  8. New Study Suggests Intelligent Life May Be More Common Than Thought
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Sail Satellites Could Enhance Space Weather Forecasting and Alerts
  2. New Study Suggests Intelligent Life May Be More Common Than Thought
  3. Massive Continent-Sized Blobs Deep in Earth’s Mantle May Be Over a Billion Years Old
  4. ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027
  5. Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars, Expanding Habitability Timeline
  6. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss ‘Stranded’ Claims, Set for Return in March
  7. Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025
  8. Frontier Supercomputer Simulates Universe with Unmatched Complexity
  9. Thudarum OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch it After Theatrical Release
  10. Dupahiya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane Starrer Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »