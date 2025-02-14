A new talk show, Generations Aaj Kal, premieres on JioHotstar. The series, hosted by popular YouTubers Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah, widely known as Funcho, features celebrity guests engaging in candid conversations with their parents. The discussions will explore generational differences, highlighting evolving perspectives on relationships, careers, and societal norms. Reports suggest that Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey are among the celebrities who will share personal stories, awkward moments, and humorous exchanges with their families.

When and Where to Watch Generations Aaj Kal

Generations Aaj Kal is available for streaming on JioHotstar starting February 14, 2025. The show aims to provide a mix of lighthearted and heartfelt moments as celebrities discuss how societal expectations have shifted across generations. Viewers can expect engaging conversations that bring out untold stories and contrasting viewpoints between guests and their parents.

Official Trailer and Plot of Generations Aaj Kal

The trailer for Generations Aaj Kal showcases snippets of lively and unscripted interactions between celebrities and their parents. The format revolves around open-ended discussions where families reflect on changing cultural trends, social dynamics, and personal experiences. Clips from the trailer indicate moments of nostalgia, laughter and occasional disagreements, making the show a unique take on family conversations in the digital age.

Cast and Crew of Generations Aaj Kal

The show is hosted by content creators Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah, popularly known as Funcho, known for their comic timing and engaging digital content. SNippets from the trailer confirm that celebrities like Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey will appear in initial episodes. Other prominent personalities are also expected to join.