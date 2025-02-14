Technology News
English Edition

Generations Aaj Kal on JioHotstar Brings Celebs and Parents Together for Heartfelt Talks

JioHotstar’s Generations Aaj Kal explores generational differences through candid celebrity-family conversations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 February 2025 17:05 IST
Generations Aaj Kal on JioHotstar Brings Celebs and Parents Together for Heartfelt Talks

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Generations Aaj Kal premieres Feb 14 on JioHotstar
  • Celebs like Uorfi Javed share family stories and experiences
  • Hosted by Funcho, it explores generational shifts in society
Advertisement

A new talk show, Generations Aaj Kal, premieres on JioHotstar. The series, hosted by popular YouTubers Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah, widely known as Funcho, features celebrity guests engaging in candid conversations with their parents. The discussions will explore generational differences, highlighting evolving perspectives on relationships, careers, and societal norms. Reports suggest that Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey are among the celebrities who will share personal stories, awkward moments, and humorous exchanges with their families.

When and Where to Watch Generations Aaj Kal

Generations Aaj Kal is available for streaming on JioHotstar starting February 14, 2025. The show aims to provide a mix of lighthearted and heartfelt moments as celebrities discuss how societal expectations have shifted across generations. Viewers can expect engaging conversations that bring out untold stories and contrasting viewpoints between guests and their parents.

Official Trailer and Plot of Generations Aaj Kal

The trailer for Generations Aaj Kal showcases snippets of lively and unscripted interactions between celebrities and their parents. The format revolves around open-ended discussions where families reflect on changing cultural trends, social dynamics, and personal experiences. Clips from the trailer indicate moments of nostalgia, laughter and occasional disagreements, making the show a unique take on family conversations in the digital age.

Cast and Crew of Generations Aaj Kal

The show is hosted by content creators Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah, popularly known as Funcho, known for their comic timing and engaging digital content. SNippets from the trailer confirm that celebrities like Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey will appear in initial episodes. Other prominent personalities are also expected to join.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Generations Aaj Kal, Shyam Sharma, Dhruv Shah, Uorfi Javed, Poonam Pandey, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Secures Ultra-Thin Glass Supplier for Its Upcoming Foldable Device: Report
Assassin's Creed Shadows Pre-Orders in Line With Series' Second Biggest Launch, Says Ubisoft
Generations Aaj Kal on JioHotstar Brings Celebs and Parents Together for Heartfelt Talks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Streaming Platform Is Now Official: All Details
  2. Tim Cook Teases Launch Event Next Week, Could Be iPhone SE 4
  3. JioHotstar Subscription Plans: Price in India, Benefits, and More
  4. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Might Arrive With These Camera Bar Designs
#Latest Stories
  1. Tiny Plasma Jets on Sun Identified as Key Drivers of Solar Wind
  2. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Design Renders Leak Online Showing Rear Camera Bar
  3. Generations Aaj Kal on JioHotstar Brings Celebs and Parents Together for Heartfelt Talks
  4. Game of Greed on JioHotstar: Abhishek Malhan Hosts Intense Reality Show
  5. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning Feather-Shaped Iridescent Cloud on Mars
  6. Munawar Faruqui’s Hafta Vasooli Brings Satirical Newsroom Comedy, Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  7. Scientists Detects Most Energetic Neutrino Ever in the Mediterranean Sea
  8. Historical Records Unveil 16th Century Transylvania’s Climate Struggles
  9. Android 16 Beta 2 Rolls Out to Beta Testers With New Camera Features, Privacy Improvements
  10. Assassin's Creed Shadows Pre-Orders in Line With Series' Second Biggest Launch, Says Ubisoft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »