Apple's foldable dreams will soon be turning to reality as the company is now on the hunt for component suppliers to build its first foldable. While it still isn't clear as to what form this foldable device will take, there's now a report that sheds light on the ultra-thin glass (UTG) supplier who has reportedly bagged a large chunk of orders for glass that will be used for its upcoming foldable. However, the display underneath the glass is still expected to be supplied by Samsung Display.

A report by DigiTimes (via MacRumours) has revealed that Apple has locked down on one of many suppliers essential for building its first foldable device. The report claims that Apple has secured a deal with Chinese manufacturer Lens Technology, who will become the main supplier of ultra-thin glass, a very important component in any foldable device.

Lens Technology is said to have bagged approximately 70 percent of Apple's UTG orders, while US-based Corning will provide the necessary raw materials. What remains unclear is whether this order comprises multiple devices (size, shape, form) or just one device.

The Chinese company reportedly proved to Apple that it can mass produce UTG to its specifications. This particular supplier, according to the source, is good at glass etching and strengthening. The supplier will reportedly be expanding its UTG production line to accommodate Apple's orders towards the end of this year to prepare itself for Apple's requirements.

Apple's specific requirements include a UTG glass that is thin only in the central area. This would be down to flexibility issues, as this area often falls near or above a hinge on a foldable device, helping improve its durability when flexed open or closed.

The report also indicates that South Korean component manufacturers like Dowoo Insys and UTI have also been lined up as secondary suppliers. It still isn't clear whether Apple's first foldable device will be a foldable iPad or a foldable iPhone. Samsung is said to be Apple's display (not the UTG glass) supplier for its foldable iPhone, which is currently speculated to launch around the end of 2026.

A recent report shed light on some details about this upcoming clamshell iPhone. An X user shared that there are no plans for a smaller clamshell-sized device. Instead, Apple is focused on a book-style foldable that will fold out into a large tablet. This foldable is said to measure 9.2mm thick when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded, with an internal display that measures nearly 12 inches.