Gevi Now Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Tamil Action-Drama Online

Gevi is a Tamil action-drama now streaming on Sun NXT, blending survival, love, and social justice in Kodaikanal.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 August 2025 11:40 IST
Gevi Now Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Tamil Action-Drama Online

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Watch Gevi (2025) on Sun NXT. Tamil Dhayalan's film stars Sheela Rajkumar—set in Kodaikanal

Highlights
  • Gevi released in theatres on July 18, 2025, and now streams on Sun NXT
  • Directed by Tamil Dhayalan, with Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia
  • A survival drama highlighting corruption, systemic neglect
Tamil-based Gevi is a moving action-drama that blends raw emotion with social realism. It has been produced and directed by Tamil Dhayalan and portrays the sufferings of the deprived group in the hilly terrains of Kodaikanal. Sheela Rajkumar is the guide, and the performance by the actors is excellent with portraying survival instincts, injustice and betrayal. Striking performances and powerful storytelling, Gevi Profile systemic oppression, a refreshing, sincere human story. It was in cinemas in July 2025 and now reaches a wider audience on OTT.

When and Where to Watch Gevi

Release Gevi opened through Sun NXT on August 27, 2025 to Tamil viewers across the world. 

Trailer and Plot of Gevi

Gevi's official trailer promises a gritty emotional drama at its core. Shot against the enigmatic backdrop of Kodaikanal, the film traces Mandharai, played by Sheela Rajkumar and her husband Malaiyan, played by Aadhavan M, as they battle poverty, corruption and institutional . They fight for justice, and it's a great story of the resilience of the community for exploitation. Striking a balance between realism and highly wrought performances, Gevi presents a moving yet relentless account of survival and love against the backdrop of brutal societal and political realities.

Cast and Crew of Gevi

Written by Raasi Thangadhurai with Kirubakaran Yessaiah, Gevi is directed by Tamil Dhayalan, and features Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia and Aadhavan M in the lead. Produced by Perumal Govindsamy and Jagan Jaya Surya, the film is a powerful exploration of a broken marriage, which is elevated through Bala Subramanian's music, Jagan Jaya Surya's camera and Hari Kumaran's editing.

Reception and Buzz of Gevi

Reception Gevi received average/positive reviews and brought a lot of raves. Viewers and critics appreciated Sheela Rajkumar's acting and the boldness of the movie. Gevi has a score of 9.2 on IMDb, indicating that it isn't the material that viewers have taken issue with, as most saw it as a decent story with a sub, including a bit of on-point social commentary.

 

Further reading: Gevi Tamil Movie, Gevi Sun NXT, Gevi OTT Release

Further reading: Gevi Tamil Movie, Gevi Sun NXT, Gevi OTT Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gevi Now Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Tamil Action-Drama Online
