Written by Abhilash Pillai, Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam horror comedy movie that is now ready to make its way to the OTT platform. The movie is inspired by a real-life incident of a haunted curve in Kerala, where it is believed that a pregnant woman was murdered in the 1950s. Since then, the mystery has been prevalent as the supernatural activities and events have been witnessed. This movie is a perfect blend of horror, humor, and a bit of comedy.

When and Where to Watch Sumathi Valavu

Sumathi Valavu is expected to premiere soon on JioHotstar, once it is done with the theatres. Also, the viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sumathi Valavu

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Sumathi Valavu is set in the 1990s in a village in Kerala. It has been believed that a pregnant woman named Sumathi was murdered during the 1950s, after which the location became haunted. The movie revolves around her spirit creating horrifying events, and the people's encounters with the supernatural events. However, as the characters of the movie began to connect with the location, the mystery began to unfold. The movie has horror and, equally, a pinch of comedy to make it a complete entertainer.

Cast and Crew of Sumathi Valavu

Sumathi Valavu comprises a talented starcast that includes Malavika Manoj, Lal, Arjun Ashokan, Abhilash Pillai, Akhila Bhargavan, Jean Paul Lal, and more. The movie has been written by Abhilash Pillai, while the direction has been done by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. The music composer of the film is Ranjin Raj, and the cinematography has been done by P.V. Shankar.

Reception of Sumathi Valavu

The movie was theatrically released on Aug 1st, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8/10.