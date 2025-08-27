Technology News
English Edition

Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Sumathi Valavu is a Malayam horror movie that is set to release digitally soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 August 2025 21:45 IST
Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam horror-comedy about a haunted Kerala curve cursed by a tragic murder

Highlights
  • Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam horror movie
  • The film stars Arjun Ashokan, Malavika Manoj, Lal, and more
  • To release soon on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Written by Abhilash Pillai, Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam horror comedy movie that is now ready to make its way to the OTT platform. The movie is inspired by a real-life incident of a haunted curve in Kerala, where it is believed that a pregnant woman was murdered in the 1950s. Since then, the mystery has been prevalent as the supernatural activities and events have been witnessed. This movie is a perfect blend of horror, humor, and a bit of comedy.

When and Where to Watch Sumathi Valavu

Sumathi Valavu is expected to premiere soon on JioHotstar, once it is done with the theatres. Also, the viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sumathi Valavu

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Sumathi Valavu is set in the 1990s in a village in Kerala. It has been believed that a pregnant woman named Sumathi was murdered during the 1950s, after which the location became haunted. The movie revolves around her spirit creating horrifying events, and the people's encounters with the supernatural events. However, as the characters of the movie began to connect with the location, the mystery began to unfold. The movie has horror and, equally, a pinch of comedy to make it a complete entertainer.

Cast and Crew of Sumathi Valavu

Sumathi Valavu comprises a talented starcast that includes Malavika Manoj, Lal, Arjun Ashokan, Abhilash Pillai, Akhila Bhargavan, Jean Paul Lal, and more. The movie has been written by Abhilash Pillai, while the direction has been done by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. The music composer of the film is Ranjin Raj, and the cinematography has been done by P.V. Shankar.

Reception of Sumathi Valavu

The movie was theatrically released on Aug 1st, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTTRelease, Horror, SumathiValavu
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival: Top Discounts on Smartphones from Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, More
Vivo Y500 With Dimensity 7300 SoC Listed on China Telecom Website: Report

Related Stories

Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  2. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  3. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Confirmed: These Phones Will be Updated First
  4. James Webb Detects Carbon DioxideâDominated Coma in Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
  5. Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
  6. Beatoven.ai Unveils Its First In-House Text-to-Music Generating AI Model
  7. HP OmniBook 3 Review: A Smart Pick for Everyday Use
  8. From iPhone 15 to Series 10: Apple Event May Mark End for These Products
  9. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. New Analysis of 1977 Wow! Signal Reveals Stronger Cosmic Mystery
  2. Astronomers Capture Sharpest-Ever Solar Flare Images with NSF’s DKIST Telescope
  3. James Webb Detects Carbon Dioxide–Dominated Coma in Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
  4. Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  7. BYDFi Signs Multi-Year Crypto Partnership With Newcastle United
  8. Beatoven.ai Unveils Maestro AI Music Generation Model, Announces Revenue-Sharing for Artists
  9. Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Could Debut With a 5,000mAh Battery, Other Specifications Leaked Online
  10. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Reportedly Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU and Poor GPU Performance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »