Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be introduced soon as the fourth addition to the Xiaomi 17 series. The chinese tech brand is yet to confirm its launch date, but ahead of it, the handset has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website and IMEI database, confirming its arrival. The listing reveals the Xiaomi 17 Ultra's name and model number. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is likely to offer a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO display and a 200-megapixel rear camera sensor. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Surfaces on FCC, IMEI Database

TheTechOutlook reports that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is now listed on both the FCC and IMEI websites. The global variant appears to have been listed on the FCC website with model number 2512BPNDAG and FCC ID 2AFZZ2512BPN. The IMEI listing confirms that this model number belongs to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The “G” suffix in the model number indicates it's intended for global markets.

The FCC listing reveals the purported Xiaomi 17 Ultra will come with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and will also launch in Europe. It is reportedly compatible with GSM/GPRS, WCDMA, 4G LTE, and 5G networks.

Xiaomi's upcoming handset is also expected to support Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and Bluetooth (BR/EDR/LE) connectivity options. The certification also hints at Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) support, suggesting wireless charging capability.

The latest listings on certification platforms suggest the launch of Xiaomi 17 Ultra may not be far off. The launch is rumoured to take place on December 26. It is likely to arrive with the same starting price tag of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset. The flagship is likely to boast a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup, including three 50-megapixel sensors alongside a 200-megapixel periscope sensor. It could support 50W wireless charging. The phone may include a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO display and a 3D-printed titanium alloy middle frame. The battery capacity is expected to be more than 7,000mAh.