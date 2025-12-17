Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be launch in September 2026, accompanied by the debut of the tech giant's first foldable phone, the purported iPhone Fold. Except for their launch timeline, little was known about the specifications and features of the upcoming handsets. However, a new report indicates that Apple will relocate the selfie camera on the iPhone 18 Pro series, which appears in the top-centre on the iPhone 17 lineup. Additionally, the handsets are said to resemble their predecessors in terms of design.

Apple Could Launch Several New Smartphone Models By 2027

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone Fold will launch in late 2026, The Information reports. The company is said to be sourcing materials from Ontario-based OTI Lumionics for the purported iPhone 18 Pro series, especially for its in-display Face ID sensor. Apple is also expected to relocate the phones' front-facing camera to the top-left corner of the display.

Internally codenamed V63 and V64, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will reportedly feature a mechanical aperture for one of the rear camera lenses. It is said to improve control of the amount of light reaching the sensor.

Additionally, the publication reports that the move will allow Apple to add another image sensor on the back to capture better night images. However, the overall design could remain the same as the iPhone 17 Pro series, which was unveiled in September.

Further, Apple is reportedly planning to employ a “new chip-assembly technology”, dubbed Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging, adopting the same from the Taiwanese chip-making giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). This would enable the Cupertino company to place the memory chips “closer” to the handsets' “core processor”. This could accelerate on-device AI task execution.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be launched in September 2026, along with the tech giant's first book-style foldable, dubbed iPhone Fold. Reportedly codenamed V68, the handset is said to be equipped with a 5.3-inch cover display and a 7.7-inch foldable screen on the inside.

Apple will reportedly place the selfie camera in a similar location on the iPhone Fold's cover display as the iPhone 18 Pro series. On top of this, the company is reportedly sourcing “speciality glass and materials” for the phone's folding screen from Corning and Schott.

The iPhone 17e, which is expected to arrive in early 2026 as the successor to the iPhone 16e, will reportedly arrive with support for MagSafe. Aside from the lack of Apple's Dynamic Island display cutout, the absence of built-in magnets for wireless charging was one of the biggest omissions on the iPhone 16e.

While Apple usually unveils three phones as part of its numbered series every year, including a standard model, a Pro variant, and a Pro Max variant, next year is expected to be different. The company is reportedly modifying its launch schedule.

Next year, Apple will reportedly launch only two phones as part of its numbered series, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, while the vanilla iPhone 18 is expected to arrive in early 2027, along with the iPhone 17e, which is expected to arrive with support for MagSafe. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm these details. Hence, this should be taken with a pinch of salt.