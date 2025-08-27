The Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival is currently live for all users in India. As part of this sale, the e-commerce platform is offering lucrative discounts on smartphones from several popular brands, including Nothing, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, and more. The phones are being offered at considerably lower rates than their MRPs, over and above which, customers can avail of additional benefits like bank offers, exchange and coupon discounts. Notably, Flipkart recently concluded its Freedom Sale 2025, during which a wide range of electronic items was offered at discounted prices.

Shoppers using select bank cards can get up to Rs. 2,500 discount on certain purchases. The effective price of an item can be further reduced by employing exchange offers. For ease of transactions, buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI options. The sale prices listed below are inclusive of some of these offers.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 was available in India at a launch price of Rs. 74,999. During the ongoing Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival, the handset can be bought for as low as Rs. 46,999. Mid-range devices like the Nothing Phone 3a and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, with MRPs of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively, can be purchased for discounted prices of Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 20,999. Even budget entries like the Vivo T4x 5G are available at the lowest possible price of Rs. 13,499.

Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival: Top Discounts on Smartphones from Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, More

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.