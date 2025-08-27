Technology News
English Edition

Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival: Top Discounts on Smartphones from Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, More

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options for easier transactions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 15:23 IST
Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival: Top Discounts on Smartphones from Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, More

Samsung Galaxy S24 (pictured) launched in India at Rs. 74,999 for the 128GB option

Highlights
  • Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival offers big discounts on smartphones
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 can now be bought for as low as Rs. 46,999
  • Buyers can get extra savings via bank offers and exchange deals
Advertisement

The Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival is currently live for all users in India. As part of this sale, the e-commerce platform is offering lucrative discounts on smartphones from several popular brands, including Nothing, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, and more. The phones are being offered at considerably lower rates than their MRPs, over and above which, customers can avail of additional benefits like bank offers, exchange and coupon discounts. Notably, Flipkart recently concluded its Freedom Sale 2025, during which a wide range of electronic items was offered at discounted prices.

Shoppers using select bank cards can get up to Rs. 2,500 discount on certain purchases. The effective price of an item can be further reduced by employing exchange offers. For ease of transactions, buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI options. The sale prices listed below are inclusive of some of these offers.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 was available in India at a launch price of Rs. 74,999. During the ongoing Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival, the handset can be bought for as low as Rs. 46,999. Mid-range devices like the Nothing Phone 3a and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, with MRPs of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively, can be purchased for discounted prices of Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 20,999. Even budget entries like the Vivo T4x 5G are available at the lowest possible price of Rs. 13,499.

Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival: Top Discounts on Smartphones from Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, More

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Flipkart Link
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Rs. 74,999 Rs. 46,999 Buy Now
Nothing Phone 3a Rs. 27,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Vivo T4 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
CMF Phone 2 Pro Rs. 22,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Rs. 25,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Oppo K13 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Vivo T4x 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Stereo speakers sound great
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Good primary camera
  • Charges up quickly
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Moto AI experience needs polish
  • Sluggish camera app needs work
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP65-rated design
  • Bright quad-curved display
  • HDR10 streaming support
  • Good for gaming
  • Good video recording
  • Excellent battery
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Only one rear facing camera
  • Single speaker produces tinny sound
Read detailed Vivo T4 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Varied finishes to choose from
  • Slim IP68-rated design
  • Vibrant 144Hz display
  • Charges up quickly
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Poor video recording
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival, Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival Sale, Flipkart Sale, Flipkart
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master Set to Launch in China on September 4; Specifications Tipped
Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival: Top Discounts on Smartphones from Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Help Your Child Learn Better With Intel-Powered AI PCs
  2. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  3. Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED TVs With Up to 116-Inch Displays Debut in India
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Confirmed: These Phones Will be Updated First
  5. Gemini's New AI Image Model Lets You Edit Your Outfit and Background
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE US Prices Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  7. What to Expect From Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event on September 9
  8. iQOO's Next Compact Phone Will Compete With the OnePlus 15T, Tipster Claims
  9. Xiaomi Announces Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacement This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master Set to Launch in China on September 4; Specifications Tipped
  2. Apple Executives Reportedly Have a Disagreement About AI Acquisition Deals
  3. Google Introduces Gemini Nano Banana, a New AI Image Model With Improved Character Consistency
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Announced: Here’s The List of Devices That Will Be Updated First
  5. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Price Range, Launch Date Leaked
  6. Realme 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts Unveiled at 828 Fan Festival
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Pack a Higher-Capacity Battery
  8. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Just Got a Competitor; Rokid AI Glasses With Dual-Eye Displays Announced
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE US Prices Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  10. Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event Logo Offer Fun Interactive Easter Eggs: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »