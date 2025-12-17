Technology News
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far

Dhurandhar is a Hindi spy thriller with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, espionage, action, and gripping suspense.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2025 14:36 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Dhurandhar OTT release might have revealed online.

Highlights
  • Intense spy thriller with high-octane action and suspense
  • Stars Ranveer Singh as the protagonist and Akshaye Khanna as antagonist
  • Earned over 300 crore and gained viral social media buzz
Akshay Khanna has made a viral comeback with Dhurandhar and left everyone stunned. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, it has done a business of over Rs. 500 crore on box office. It is an intense action packed thriller movie known for its mastery in mounting spy dramas. This movie combines the covert operations by a spy, high action and suspense. There is a prowess operative who explores the web of danger, deception and high-stakes operations. The viewers will find an adrenaline rush with a gripping tale and a perfect cast.

When and Where to Watch Dhurandhar

The movie is going to be available soon on OTT. Multiple reports claims that the movie will be available on the popular OTT platform Netflix. It is also reported that the movie might be available for streaming between January 16 and 30, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar belongs to the espionage operations focused on the infiltration of the underworld and network of terrorism, which are deeply entrenched in Karachi's criminal and political background. The backdrop is inspired by the real events of geopolitical tensions and disputes between India and Pakistan. The story unwraps with the Indian intelligence and strategises the mission to hit the enemy's territory. This film keeps the audience fortified in the seats and ends in a way that part 2 can also be expected.

Cast and Crew of Dhurandhar

It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The cast starts with Ranveer Singh as the protagonist and Akshay Khanna in the antagonist role, with the other actors, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

Reception of Dhurandhar

The movie earned more than 500 crore when released. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10. It has been famous on social media because of the viral song danced by Akshay Khanna.

Further reading: Dhurandhar, Hindi spy thriller, OTT release, Netflix, IMDb
iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag; Expected to Go on Sale in 2027: Report
Google Labs Introduces a New Experimental AI Agent That Connects to Gmail, Drive
