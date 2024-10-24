Technology News
Goli Soda Rising OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Sequel and Prequel of Goli Soda

Discover Goli Soda Rising, a captivating Tamil action drama series, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 16:48 IST
Goli Soda Rising OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Sequel and Prequel of Goli Soda

Photo Credit: Hotstar

The Tamil action drama series Goli Soda Rising debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on 13 Sept 2024.

  • Goli Soda Rising premieres on Disney+ Hotstar this September.
  • The series features returning characters and new faces.
  • Action-packed drama connects past and present in Goli Soda.
The beloved Tamil franchise Goli Soda has a segment premiered on Disney+ Hotstar dropped their latest action-drama series Goli Soda Rising on September 13th, and fans are buzzing. What makes this one special? It's cleverly woven between the timelines of the hit movies Goli Soda (2014) and Goli Soda 2 (2018), giving us both a prequel and sequel in one thrilling movie. The movie is directed by Vijay Milton and Pon Kumaran have taken the director's chair for this one.

When and Where to Watch Goli Soda Rising

Looking where t watch it? You'll find Goli Soda Rising streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar since September 13th. If you can't watch it in Tamil – Hotstar has got you covered with Telugu and Hindi dubs too. This gives a chance of the film reaching to a wider audience and a deeper connect.

Official Trailer and Plot of Goli Soda Rising

It gives us a look at our favourite trio – Pulli, Kuttimani, and Sithappa – as they face down life's challenges. There's plenty of action, sure, but what really hits home is watching these characters wrestle with their relationships and the harsh realities of life. The film provides layers and gives us a perspective of depth for these characters.

Cast and Crew of Goli Soda Rising

Kishore's back as Pulli, with Murugesh and Pandi returning as Kuttimani and Sithappa. There's a fresh face too – Udayaraj's stepped into Sree Raam's shoes as Settu. The talented ensemble includes the likes of Cheran, Shaam, and Pugazh, plus compelling performances from Abhirami Gopikumar and Remya Nambeesan. Behind the scenes, you've got the director duo Milton and Kumaran calling the shots, while Simon K. King works his magic with the music.

Reception of Goli Soda Rising Word on the street? People are loving it! While we're still waiting on official ratings, viewers can't stop talking about how well the show balances character depth with those edge-of-your-seat action sequences.

 

Further reading: Goli Soda Rising, Tamil series, Action Drama, vijay milton

Further reading: Goli Soda Rising, Tamil series, Action Drama, vijay milton
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Goli Soda Rising OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Sequel and Prequel of Goli Soda
