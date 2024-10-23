SonyLIV is all set to release its much-awaited new show, Million Dollar Listing India, giving viewers an inside look into the world of luxury real estate in India. This unscripted series follows six top real estate agents as they buy and sell some of the most exclusive properties in the country. If you love beautiful homes and the drama of high-stakes deals, this series is definitely one to watch. Mark your calendars for October 25, 2024, when the first episode drops, with new episodes every Friday at 8 PM.

When and Where to Watch Million Dollar Listing India

Million Dollar Listing India will be available to stream on SonyLIV, with the first episode releasing on October 25, 2024. New episodes will come out every Friday at 8 PM, so you can kick back and watch as these real estate agents hustle to close massive deals. Get ready for some jaw-dropping properties and the fast-paced negotiations that come with selling luxury homes to high-profile clients.

The trailer teases exactly what you'd expect from the Million Dollar Listing franchise—tons of glamour, stunning properties, and a good amount of competition between agents. The show dives deep into the lives of six luxury realtors as they navigate their way through high-pressure sales, tricky clients, and the ever-evolving real estate market. Each episode will take viewers through the journey of selling multi-million dollar homes, from meeting with clients to negotiating deals. If you enjoy watching people try to close the deal of a lifetime, this series is perfect for you.

Cast and Crew of Million Dollar Listing India

The cast includes six of the most successful real estate agents in India:

Ankush Sayal, who's focused on taking his business global, making him stand out from the rest.

Hem Batra, South Delhi's top realtor, known for his skill in sealing tough, high-value deals.

Navdeep Khanuja, an expert in the Gurgaon market, with a reputation for quickly securing exclusive properties.

Karuna Gidwani, who brings an unconventional background to the table, having worked in events and as a cabin crew member before moving into real estate.

Deepti Mallik, one of the few women dominating this space, using her creativity and drive to reshape her family business.

Prajesh Bhatia, the youngest agent at 24, who's already shaking up the market with his fresh approach to selling properties.

Reception of Million Dollar Listing India

Although the show hasn't aired yet, it's already creating quite the buzz. Given how successful the Million Dollar Listing series has been in other countries, many expect the Indian version to follow suit. Fans of luxury real estate and reality TV are excited to see how the show portrays India's elite property market.