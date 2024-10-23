Technology News
Anupam Kher Starrer The Signature Streaming Now on ZEE5

'Signature' showcases Anupam Kher's brilliance in a touching story about love and family.

Updated: 23 October 2024 15:16 IST
Anupam Kher Starrer The Signature Streaming Now on ZEE5

Photo Credit: ZEE5

The Signature is now available to watch on Zee5

Highlights
  • Anupam Kher delivers a powerful performance in 'Signature'
  • 'Signature' explores the value of life and relationships
  • A must-watch film that resonates with viewers deeply
Have you ever watched a film that truly makes you reflect on your life and the people in it? The movie The Signature will help you with it. This film takes us through an emotional journey of an elderly couple who, after years of hard work, decide it's finally time to enjoy life a little. They plan a dream trip to Europe, but everything changes when the wife falls ill at the airport.

When and Where to Watch The Signature

The Signature is now available to watch on Zee5. The movie is directed by Gajendra Ahire. The film is a short but leaves an impact. It's a good change from the typical content available right now on OTT platforms. 

The trailer shows us a glimpse of the emotional story, highlighting the pain and struggle faced by people of age, The story shows them planning a trip to Europe to finally live their own lives after years of selflessness. However, their plans take a tragic turn when the wife, played by Mahima Chaudhry, becomes critically ill. The husband, portrayed by Anupam Kher, is forced to sign a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) form. The story gives us many touching moments and also raise questions about the treatment of the elderly in our day-to-day lives.

Cast and Crew of The Signature

The film has an impressive cast with Anupam Kher, portraying a devastated husband. Mahima Chaudhry also delivers a powerful performance. Annu Kapoor is good in his portrayal of Kher's friend, while Ranvir Shorey leaves a lasting impression in his brief appearance. Gajendra Ahire's direction is visible throughout the film, with each scene crafted to get a strong emotional response from viewers.

Reception of The Signature

Though the film hasn't had a theatrical release, The Signature has been well received by audiences and critics alike on Zee5. Anupam Kher's performance has been praised, with viewers particularly moved by the sensitive and thoughtful portrayal of a husband dealing with loss. 

 

Comments

Further reading: Anupam Kher, signature, ZEE5, Film Review
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Anupam Kher Starrer The Signature Streaming Now on ZEE5
