Tamil film Guardian, starring Hansika Motwani, is set for an OTT release on October 30, exclusively on Aha Tamil. The Tamil-language horror thriller Guardian, featuring actor Hansika Motwani, will make its digital debut on Aha Tamil on October 30, 2024, just in time for Diwali. The film premiered in theatres on March 8 earlier this year and is directed by the duo Guru Saravanan and Sabari. Motwani's role as Aparna, an architect whose life takes a dark, supernatural turn, has attracted attention for its unique premise. The story explores a mysterious twist where Aparna's wishes come true with unintended negative consequences, leading her on a harrowing journey into the unknown.

For audiences who missed the film's theatrical run, the digital release promises an opportunity to experience its horror-filled plot from the comfort of home. The streaming platform Aha Tamil, which has obtained exclusive OTT rights for the film, will also make Guardian accessible on the OTTplay Premium app, broadening the viewing options for Tamil-language content enthusiasts during the festive period.

Guardian Plot

Guardian follows the life of Aparna, a young architect who feels unfortunate in life until a small accident reveals a bizarre twist in her fate. After the accident, she finds that everything she wishes for in her life begins to happen, but with a catch – each wish is followed by an equally negative event. The balance between the good and bad outcomes throws her life into disarray as she confronts unseen forces and human adversities alike.

The film's horror-thriller elements draw from the supernatural as well as Aparna's struggle to decipher the unseen influences that seem to control her life. Her journey turns into a fight for her well-being as she attempts to discover the root cause of her unusual experiences.

Production and Cast Details

Produced by Vijay Chandar under Film Works, Guardian showcases supporting performances from actors Suresh Menon, Sriman, Rajendran, Pradeep Rayan, and Tiger Garden Thangadurai. The music, composed by Sam CS, sets an eerie tone throughout, while K.A. Sakthivel's cinematography brings the chilling narrative to life. M. Thiyagarajan has overseen editing and art direction is led by Lalgudi N. Ilayaraja.