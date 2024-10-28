Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan, which debuted on October 10, is anticipated to hit Amazon Prime Video on November 7, although official confirmation is still pending. The movie, directed by T.J. Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, has seen solid box-office success, reportedly grossing around Rs. 250 crore since its release. With streaming rights allegedly sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs. 90 crore, the OTT release is highly anticipated, especially among fans who have yet to see the film.

In Tamil cinema, films are typically available on streaming platforms four weeks after a theatrical debut. However, the official announcement is expected closer to the speculated release date, as the film continues to draw theatre-goers across Tamil Nadu.

When and Where to Watch Vettaiyan

If confirmed, Vettaiyan will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting November 7. The anticipated date aligns with industry patterns, which often see Tamil-language films shift to digital platforms within a month of their theatrical release. This OTT release date would also allow the film to reach new audiences just after Diwali, which is a prime streaming period for Tamil film lovers.

Plot of Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan centres on Athiyan, played by Rajinikanth, who grapples with moral questions related to law enforcement and justice. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, known for socially relevant narratives, the film explores themes of police encounters and questions the line between duty and vigilantism. Gnanavel recently discussed the possibility of a prequel to the story, focusing on Athiyan's backstory to provide further insight into the character's choices and motivations.

Cast and Crew

The film features an ensemble cast, including Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati. Produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan brings together a mix of South and Bollywood talent, with Gnanavel's direction aiming to balance action with social commentary.

Box Office Reception

Despite a production budget reportedly around ₹300 crore, Vettaiyan has yet to fully recoup its expenses through box office earnings alone. However, its box office haul of ₹250 crore is a strong showing, and the film's OTT release is expected to further boost viewership.