Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Expected to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video This November

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 October 2024 13:11 IST
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Expected to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video This November

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Star Media Tamil

Rajinikanth’s latest film, Vettaiyan, which debuted on 10 October.

Highlights
  • Vettaiyan may drop on Amazon Prime Video on 7 November.
  • The film has grossed around ₹250 crore in theatres.
  • Star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil.
Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan, which debuted on October 10, is anticipated to hit Amazon Prime Video on November 7, although official confirmation is still pending. The movie, directed by T.J. Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, has seen solid box-office success, reportedly grossing around Rs. 250 crore since its release. With streaming rights allegedly sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs. 90 crore, the OTT release is highly anticipated, especially among fans who have yet to see the film.

In Tamil cinema, films are typically available on streaming platforms four weeks after a theatrical debut. However, the official announcement is expected closer to the speculated release date, as the film continues to draw theatre-goers across Tamil Nadu.

When and Where to Watch Vettaiyan

If confirmed, Vettaiyan will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting November 7. The anticipated date aligns with industry patterns, which often see Tamil-language films shift to digital platforms within a month of their theatrical release. This OTT release date would also allow the film to reach new audiences just after Diwali, which is a prime streaming period for Tamil film lovers.

Plot of Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan centres on Athiyan, played by Rajinikanth, who grapples with moral questions related to law enforcement and justice. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, known for socially relevant narratives, the film explores themes of police encounters and questions the line between duty and vigilantism. Gnanavel recently discussed the possibility of a prequel to the story, focusing on Athiyan's backstory to provide further insight into the character's choices and motivations.

Cast and Crew

The film features an ensemble cast, including Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati. Produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan brings together a mix of South and Bollywood talent, with Gnanavel's direction aiming to balance action with social commentary.

Box Office Reception

Despite a production budget reportedly around ₹300 crore, Vettaiyan has yet to fully recoup its expenses through box office earnings alone. However, its box office haul of ₹250 crore is a strong showing, and the film's OTT release is expected to further boost viewership.

 

Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan

  • Release Date 10 October 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, Rakshan
  • Director
    T.J. Gnanavel
  • Producer
    G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, A. Subaskaran
Comments

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Expected to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video This November
