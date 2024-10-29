In Game 7, Prime Video's latest documentary series, fans are treated to some of the most unforgettable moments in sports history. The five-part series dives into legendary Game 7s across baseball, hockey, and basketball. The series begins with the American League Championship Series 2003 showdown between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. From the first episode itself the series takes fans back to one of the most tension-filled series finales. With appearances from former players like Roger Clemens and Pedro Martínez, Game 7 captures the energy, rivalry, and historic stakes that make these final games so memorable.

When and Where to Watch Game 7

Game 7 is available to watch on Prime Video from October 22, available for streaming worldwide. Each episode focuses on one epic Game 7 matchup, offering viewers a chance to revisit or discover some of the greatest series finales in sports history.

The series trailer teases a lineup of highs and lows that define the thrill of a Game 7. The first episode dives into the 2003 ALCS, while episode two covers the 2016 World Series where the Chicago Cubs famously ended their century-long championship drought against Cleveland. Hockey fans will see classic moments from the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, with Mark Messier sharing his thoughts, while the basketball episode revisits the 2006 Western Conference semifinals between the Mavericks and Spurs.

Key Players and Creators Behind Game 7

Featuring interviews with sports icons like Mark Messier, Dirk Nowitzki, and lifelong Cubs fan Tom Morello, Game 7 brings together legendary figures and personal perspectives. Produced in collaboration with leading sports insiders, the series blends unique, behind-the-scenes footage with game highlights, providing viewers an in-depth look at the pressures and triumphs that define these pivotal games.

Reception

Critics say that the series will take fans on a nostalgic ride and give them a chance to visit the most iconic games. The series has a rating of 9.4/10 on IMBD.