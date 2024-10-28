Amazon Prime Video is ready to launch Citadel: Honey Bunny on November 7, 2024. This offers a fresh take on espionage set in the 1990s. The movie is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.. The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, each taking on roles that push them into a complex world of international espionage, betrayal, and emotional turmoil. This addition to the larger Citadel franchise promises intense action, character depth, and a unique Indian twist on the spy genre.

When and Where to Watch Citadel: Honey Bunny

This latest instalment in the Citadel series will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories starting November 7. Customers will be needing an active Prime membership to watch the latest series.

Trailer and Plot Overview

The official trailer provides a peek into the lives of Bunny, played by Varun Dhawan, a stuntman with a hidden life, and Honey, portrayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a struggling actress who joins him in an espionage mission. Years later, with their past catching up, the two are forced to reunite to protect their daughter. Set against a vivid 90s backdrop, the trailer teases high-stakes action and the chemistry between Dhawan and Prabhu.

Cast and Crew

Citadel: Honey Bunny features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, supported by actors Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, and Simran. Produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, with AGBO (the Russo Brothers' studio) backing the series, Citadel: Honey Bunny brings Raj & DK's unique storytelling style and action expertise to the screen, enhanced by Sita R. Menon's script.

Fans have been buzzing since the teaser's release, and now the trailer has only increased excitement, especially among those following the larger Citadel universe. Given the success of its global predecessor, Citadel: Honey Bunny is poised to capture attention not just in India but across the many regions where it will stream.