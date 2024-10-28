Technology News
Zindaginama OTT Release: SonyLIV's New Anthology Series Explores Human Connections

Explore Zindaginama, a SonyLIV series that delves into life’s pivotal moments.

Updated: 28 October 2024 14:51 IST
Zindaginama OTT Release: SonyLIV’s New Anthology Series Explores Human Connections

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

SonyLIV's new anthology series, Zindaginama, premiered on 10 October 2024.

  • Zindaginama showcases unique life stories on SonyLIV.
  • Discover relatable characters in Zindaginama’s six episodes.
  • SonyLIV’s new series explores friendship, love, and growth.
SonyLIV's latest anthology series, Zindaginama, released on October 10, 2024, takes viewers through a collection of six stand-alone episodes that each capture unique perspectives on life's complex relationships and personal challenges. The show's focus is on relatable narratives. It touches on themes such as friendship, family and self-discovery. It also aims to resonate with audiences looking for grounded storytelling. It stars multiple people and a fresh approach to episodic storytelling.

When and Where to Watch Zindaginama

Zindaginama is currently available on SonyLIV for all subscribers. The complete season of six episodes can be streamed anytime, making it accessible for both viewers who prefer to binge-watch and those who enjoy watching at their own pace. The anthology format, with each episode as a distinct story, allows audiences to dive into individual narratives that don't require viewing in sequence.

Official Trailer and Plot of Zindaginama

The official trailer for Zindaginama previews the series' range, from moments of lighthearted friendship to serious life challenges, each episode painting a unique picture of modern life. SonyLIV has positioned the show as a “lifelog,” where viewers experience slices of everyday existence through different cultural and social lenses. Zindaginama presents these individual stories with a realistic, often understated touch, giving audiences a grounded view of relationships and personal experiences.

Cast and Crew of Zindaginama

The series brings together in Prajakta Koli as Mira, Yashaswini Dayama as Maya, Shreyas Talpade as Mukul, and Anjali Patil as Devaki, with Lillete Dubey and Sumeet Vyas also in pivotal roles. The series also has actos such as Shruti Seth, Tanmay Dhanania and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Zindaginama is directed by different filmmakers offers a collaborative creative effort that brings variety and depth to each episode's storytelling approach.

Reception of Zindaginama

Zindaginama has earned a positive critical reception, with reviewers like Deepa Gahlot from Rediff.com and Tanmayi Savadi of Times Now both awarding it 3 out of 5 stars. Audiences and critics alike have noted the strong performances and relatable storytelling, applauding the show for its fresh take on familiar themes.

 

  • Release Date 10 October 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Shreyas Talpade, Anjali Patil, Manasi Kulkarni, Sonal Jha, Bolaram Das, Sumeet Vyas, Mohammad Samad, Ivanka Das, Deepak Qazir, Shakti Singh, Shweta Basu Prasad, Priya Bapat, Swaroopa Ghosh, Alka Amin, Dayashankar Pandey, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sayandeep Sengupta, Veenah Nair, Sharvari Deshpande, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama, Lilette Dubey, Tanmay Dhanania, Shruti Seth, Urmila Kothare, Naresh Gosain, Manasi Rach
  • Director
    Sukriti Tyagi, Danny Mamik, Sahaan Hattangadi, Aditya Sarpotdar, Rakhee Sadilya, Mitakshara Kumar,
