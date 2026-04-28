Happy Raj Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Happy Raj is a Tamil feel-good movie. This carries combined romance and slight humour, as well as having an emotional twist. Maria Raja Elanchezian managed the writing as well as the direction part. G. V. Prakash Kumar, Abbas, Geetha Kailasam, and many more play a role in this movie. The movie portrayed the story of love, family, and second chances. Happy Raj put their best effort into connecting to the audience, those who are into something meaningful.

When and Where to Watch Happy Raj

Happy Raj starts premiering on Amazon Prime Video from 24 April 2026. Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions are available now so that those language audiences can enjoy the movie with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Happy Raj

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a man named Happy, whose life is not as smooth as his name suggests. When he met Kavya, things started to change, and new hopes started to come into his life. However, family issues, past heartbreaks, and a few emotional struggles make him stand that love is not easy.

Cast and Crew of Happy Raj

The movie stars G. V. Prakash Kumar as Happy and Sri Gouri Priya as Kavya. Abbas's comeback is one of the special highlights of this movie. Maria Raja Elanchezian is the director of the movie. Moreover, Jayavardhanan, Vishreth KL, and Jaikanth Suresh are producers.

Reception of Happy Raj

The movie Happy Raj received a mixed response from viewers, and it holds an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10.