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Happy Raj Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Happy Raj is a feel-good romantic drama starring G.V. Prakash Kumar. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film tells a heartwarming story of love, challenges, and happiness, making it a perfect family watch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 April 2026 13:26 IST
Happy Raj Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Happy Raj starts premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Happy Raj premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 24, 2026
  • The film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
  • IMDb rating stands at around 6.6 to 6.8 out of 10
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Happy Raj is a Tamil feel-good movie. This carries combined romance and slight humour, as well as having an emotional twist. Maria Raja Elanchezian managed the writing as well as the direction part. G. V. Prakash Kumar, Abbas, Geetha Kailasam, and many more play a role in this movie. The movie portrayed the story of love, family, and second chances. Happy Raj put their best effort into connecting to the audience, those who are into something meaningful.

When and Where to Watch Happy Raj

Happy Raj starts premiering on Amazon Prime Video from 24 April 2026. Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions are available now so that those language audiences can enjoy the movie with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Happy Raj

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a man named Happy, whose life is not as smooth as his name suggests. When he met Kavya, things started to change, and new hopes started to come into his life. However, family issues, past heartbreaks, and a few emotional struggles make him stand that love is not easy.

Cast and Crew of Happy Raj

The movie stars G. V. Prakash Kumar as Happy and Sri Gouri Priya as Kavya. Abbas's comeback is one of the special highlights of this movie. Maria Raja Elanchezian is the director of the movie. Moreover, Jayavardhanan, Vishreth KL, and Jaikanth Suresh are producers.

Reception of Happy Raj

The movie Happy Raj received a mixed response from viewers, and it holds an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10.

 

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Further reading: Happy Raj, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Happy Raj Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
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