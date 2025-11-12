Technology News
Haq OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Haq is a movie inspired by the real-life case of Shah Bano’s fight for women’s rights for justice and equality, soon to be released on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2025 19:52 IST
Haq OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: IMDb

Haq released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Highlights
  • Inspired by the real-life case of Shah Bano’s legal fight for justice
  • Showcasing her strength and fight for justice and women’s equality
  • Highlighting her resilience for justice and equality for women’s rights
A new courtroom drama named Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, is a movie inspired by Shah Bano's case, focusing on the legal rights of Muslim Women, about the maintenance fees after divorce. The film is liked by fans and has some nice reviews. The film was released in the theatres on November 7th, and it is expected to be released in the next two months on OTT platform. Here is everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch Haq?

Haq, inspired by Shah Bano's case, released in theatres on November 7, 2025, will be released on Netflix, starting in December or January, as per multiple reports. That said, there is no official confirmation on the same. So, stay tuned with us for more information.

Official Trailer and Plot

In the film, Yami Gautam is portraying the role of Shah Bano Begum, and Emraan Hashmi is playing her husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan,the movie aims to highlight a woman's fight their rights.

Haq aims to tell an emotional and inspiring story influenced by India's most legal battles. Based on the real-life struggle of Shah Bano Muslim woman who stood tall against her rights in the 1970s after being abandoned by her husband, after being married and having 5 children Her husband's decision forced her to seek justice. She even took her case to the Supreme Court, which led to Mohammed Ahmed Khan and Shah Bano's case. The verdict that came as a turning point in the country's conversation related to women's rights and equality.

The story goes beyond the courtroom; it also explores Shah Bano's emotional journey, thereby shedding light on a woman's life in the patriarchal legal system.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Suparn Varma and written by Yeshu Nath, the movie stars Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi and many more.

Reception

Haq, a movie inspired by the real story of Shah Bano's legal fight for maintenance, is now streaming in theatres and, soon be released on Netflix. It has an IMDB rating of 8.9/10.

Further reading: Haq, OTT Platform, Netflix, Legal Rights for Married Women, IMDb
