OpenAI might soon release a new capability in ChatGPT that allows multiple users to easily collaborate with the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot over projects. As per the leak, the new feature is dubbed ChatGPT Group Chat and users can invite others by sharing an invite link. The feature is similar to Claude's Projects, and creates a social layer for either friends or colleagues to work on a project together. This mode is said to offer standard chatroom features as well as custom instructions for ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Group Chat Details Leaked

Tibor Blaho, the lead engineer at AIPRM, shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with several screenshots of the ChatGPT Group Chats feature. He also explained how to activate and setup a group chat, and the potential features it might have at launch. Notably, OpenAI has not officially mentioned this feature, its release timeline, or the subscription tiers that will have access to it.

The tipster claims that once the feature rolls out, users will see an option to start a group chat in the top navigation bar. Tapping on the button is said to allow users to generate a URL that can be shared with others. Anyone who clicks on that links is automatically added to the group chat, and they can see all the previous messages. After creating a room and giving it a name, the same can be seen in the sidebar under the Group Chat section, similar to how users see past conversations.

One interesting feature shown in the screenshot is custom instructions. Just like how users can add custom instructions when creating a Project, Group Chats also allow them to set instructions that the chatbot with adhere to. The tipster claimed that users can ask ChatGPT to respond automatically or only when mentioned by someone, and also fine-tune its response generation.

The tipster also claimed that personal ChatGPT memory, the information the AI chatbot stores about users, is never used in responses generated in group chats. If true, this will ensure that the responses never accidentally divulge any personal information the user prefers to keep private.

Additionally, the tipster also claimed that he was able to uncover other features of ChatGPT Group Chats via web app assets. These include typing indicators, the ability to add reactions to messages, replying or reporting a specific message, file uploads, image creation, and web search. While it is not confirmed, the tipster was only able to access the group chat on the website, and not on mobile apps.