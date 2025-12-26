Technology News
Xiaomi Watch 5 Launched With 1.54-Inch AMOLED Display, EMG Sensor: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Watch 5 was launched alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi Buds 6.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 December 2025 12:41 IST
Xiaomi Watch 5 Launched With 1.54-Inch AMOLED Display, EMG Sensor: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch 5 features a rotary dial and a navigation button

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch 5 is equipped with a circular dial
  • Xiaomi Watch 5 is offered in four colourways
  • The new smartwatch packs a 930mAh battery
Xiaomi Watch 5 was launched in China by the smartphone maker on Thursday, alongside its flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, and the Buds 6. The new smartwatch is the latest addition to the tech firm's lineup. It ships with various health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and ECG tracking. It also features an EMG sensor, which allows the smartwatch to monitor a user's muscle health. It is currently available for pre-order on the company's website in four distinct colourways.

Xiaomi Watch 5 Price, Availability

Xiaomi Watch 5 price is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole size option. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Watch 5's eSIM variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 29,000).

It is currently available for purchase via the Xiaomi China online store. The tech firm offers the smartwatch in Black Fluoroelastane Strap, Khaki Green Fluoropolymer Strap, Gold and Brown Genuine Leather Strap, and Soft Blue Genuine Leather Strap (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Xiaomi Watch 5 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is equipped with a 1.54-inch AMOLED display with 312 ppi pixel density, 480x480 pixel resolution, and up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness. It gets a circular dial, which features a rotary crown on the side and a navigation button. In terms of health tracking features, it supports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood-oxygen level monitoring, and ECG tracking.

To enables this, Xiaomi's Watch 5 features a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, an ECG sensor, and EMG sensor. The company claims that its the first smartwatch to ship with an EMG sensor, which helps in monitoring a user's muscle health. The list of onboard sensors also includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor. For connectivity, the Watch 5 gets Wi-Fi, eSIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and OZSS.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is compatible with devices running Android 8 or later versions and iOS 14 and newer versions. It packs a 930mAh lithium ion battery, too. The smartwatch measures 47x47x12.3mm in dimensions, and weighs about 56g.

Xiaomi Watch 5

Xiaomi Watch 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Khaki Green, Gold and Brown, and Soft Blue
Strap Material Rubber
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Watch 5 launch, Xiaomi Watch 5 price, Xiaomi Watch 5 specifications, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Xiaomi Watch 5 Launched With 1.54-Inch AMOLED Display, EMG Sensor: Price, Specifications
