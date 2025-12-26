Xiaomi Watch 5 was launched in China by the smartphone maker on Thursday, alongside its flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, and the Buds 6. The new smartwatch is the latest addition to the tech firm's lineup. It ships with various health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and ECG tracking. It also features an EMG sensor, which allows the smartwatch to monitor a user's muscle health. It is currently available for pre-order on the company's website in four distinct colourways.

Xiaomi Watch 5 Price, Availability

Xiaomi Watch 5 price is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole size option. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Watch 5's eSIM variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 29,000).

It is currently available for purchase via the Xiaomi China online store. The tech firm offers the smartwatch in Black Fluoroelastane Strap, Khaki Green Fluoropolymer Strap, Gold and Brown Genuine Leather Strap, and Soft Blue Genuine Leather Strap (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Xiaomi Watch 5 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is equipped with a 1.54-inch AMOLED display with 312 ppi pixel density, 480x480 pixel resolution, and up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness. It gets a circular dial, which features a rotary crown on the side and a navigation button. In terms of health tracking features, it supports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood-oxygen level monitoring, and ECG tracking.

To enables this, Xiaomi's Watch 5 features a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, an ECG sensor, and EMG sensor. The company claims that its the first smartwatch to ship with an EMG sensor, which helps in monitoring a user's muscle health. The list of onboard sensors also includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor. For connectivity, the Watch 5 gets Wi-Fi, eSIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and OZSS.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is compatible with devices running Android 8 or later versions and iOS 14 and newer versions. It packs a 930mAh lithium ion battery, too. The smartwatch measures 47x47x12.3mm in dimensions, and weighs about 56g.

