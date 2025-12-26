Technology News
OnePlus Turbo Live Images Reportedly Reveal Design, Colourways and Key Specifications

The report suggests that the OnePlus Turbo could be launched around March 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 December 2025 08:56 IST
OnePlus Turbo Live Images Reportedly Reveal Design, Colourways and Key Specifications

OnePlus Turbo is expected to arrive as a Nord-series device in India

Highlights
  • Live images show the OnePlus Turbo with a glossy, square camera design
  • The glossy back panel hints at plastic construction and lower pricing
  • The phone could pack a large 9,000mAh battery with 80W charging
OnePlus Turbo is expected to be launched in China soon as a new gaming-focused smartphone. Ahead of its anticipated debut, live images of the upcoming model have surfaced, revealing its design and key specifications. It carries a familiar rear camera layout, with the square-ish deco at the top-left corner. The OnePlus Turbo appears to have a glossy rear panel, which hints towards a potentially aggressive pricing.

OnePlus Turbo Live Images

Android Headlines shared live images of the upcoming OnePlus Turbo in a report. While the handset is speculated to be launched in China soon, the publication claimed that the variant shown in the images, codenamed ‘Prado', is for the Indian market.

oneplus turbo live specs oneplus_turbo_live_specs

OnePlus Turbo live images
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

In terms of design, it appears similar to the recently launched OnePlus 15 and 15R, with a square camera deco housing the dual sensors and LED flash at the back. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the frame.

The glossy back panel is believed to be made of plastic, which suggests that it may have been produced at a lower cost. OnePlus is said to be testing blue and black colourways of the purported OnePlus Turbo, and the handset shown in the images is the former. It appears to lean towards more of a green shade.

As per the report, the OnePlus Turbo will sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. This contradicts previous claims, which hinted towards the phone supporting up to 165Hz. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while leaks reveal that the company may be testing another OnePlus Turbo model with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

The OnePlus Turbo could pack a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

The report suggests that the OnePlus Turbo could be launched around March 2026. There is a possibility of the company making at the announcement during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC), held between March 2–5. However, the ‘Turbo' moniker will reportedly remain exclusive to China.

In other markets like India, the OnePlus Turbo could be launched as a Nord-series smartphone.


