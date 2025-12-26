OnePlus Turbo is expected to be launched in China soon as a new gaming-focused smartphone. Ahead of its anticipated debut, live images of the upcoming model have surfaced, revealing its design and key specifications. It carries a familiar rear camera layout, with the square-ish deco at the top-left corner. The OnePlus Turbo appears to have a glossy rear panel, which hints towards a potentially aggressive pricing.

Android Headlines shared live images of the upcoming OnePlus Turbo in a report. While the handset is speculated to be launched in China soon, the publication claimed that the variant shown in the images, codenamed ‘Prado', is for the Indian market.

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

In terms of design, it appears similar to the recently launched OnePlus 15 and 15R, with a square camera deco housing the dual sensors and LED flash at the back. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the frame.

The glossy back panel is believed to be made of plastic, which suggests that it may have been produced at a lower cost. OnePlus is said to be testing blue and black colourways of the purported OnePlus Turbo, and the handset shown in the images is the former. It appears to lean towards more of a green shade.

As per the report, the OnePlus Turbo will sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. This contradicts previous claims, which hinted towards the phone supporting up to 165Hz. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while leaks reveal that the company may be testing another OnePlus Turbo model with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

The OnePlus Turbo could pack a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

The report suggests that the OnePlus Turbo could be launched around March 2026. There is a possibility of the company making at the announcement during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC), held between March 2–5. However, the ‘Turbo' moniker will reportedly remain exclusive to China.

In other markets like India, the OnePlus Turbo could be launched as a Nord-series smartphone.