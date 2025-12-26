Technology News
Love U Muddu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Kannada Romantic Drama Online?

Love U Muddu is a Kannada romance drama film that follows the heartfelt story of a couple who prove perseverance and love fight against all odds.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2025 13:33 IST
Love U Muddu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Kannada Romantic Drama Online?

Photo Credit: Threads

A tale of perseverance and love—Karna’s heart stands strong against all odds

Highlights
  • Love U Muddu is a Kannada romance drama film
  • It stars Siddu N and Reshmaa in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins tonight, only on Amazon Prime Video
Written and directed by Kumaar L, Love U Muddu is a Kannada romance drama film that is inspired by real events. Starring Siddu N and Reshmaa in the lead roles, this film revolves around a passionate photographer, Karna, who falls in love with a hard-working school teacher. However, their love is put to the test when Sumathi suffers a tragic accident, leaving her in a state where she fails to communicate or respond. The film then explores Karna's love and devotion, while he overcomes the odds.

When and Where to Watch Love U Muddu

The film will begin to stream tonight, exclusively on Prime Video. It will be available in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi.

Official Trailer and Plot of Love U Muddu

This is a light-hearted and emotional romance drama that follows Karna (Siddu N), a professional photographer, who meets Sumathi (Reshmaa), a dedicated teacher, during a photowalk in Karkala. Initially, what begins with a slap out of confusion soon blossoms into an old-school romance, as the two connect. However, their lives take a tragic turn when Sumathi suffers a deadly accident, leaving her unresponsive. That's when Karna's perseverance is highlighted. The film then explores his commitment blended with patience, endurance, and supreme care. What unfolds next leaves the viewers emotional.

Cast and Crew of Love U Muddu

This film features Siddu N and Reshmaa in the lead roles, where they are accompanied by Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga, Girish Shivanna, Apoorva, and more. The film has been produced by Kishan T.N., while Aniruddha Sastry has delivered the music composition.

Reception of Love U Muddu

The film was theatrically released on November 7th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response. The film's IMDb rating is 8.8/10.

 

Further reading: OTT, Kannada, Romance, Primevideo, Drama
