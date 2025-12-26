Technology News
Realme 16 Pro Chipset, Battery, and More Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch: See Expected Specs

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 December 2025 13:09 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme 16 Pro series is teased to sport a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro 5G is teased to carry a triple rear camera unit
  • Realme 16 Pro series will ship in two India-exclusive shades
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Realme 16 Pro series, which is scheduled to launch in India on January 6, 2026, will include the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 16 Pro 5G. Weeks ahead of its launch, the tech firm has confirmed more details about the upcoming Realme 16 Pro 5G, including its chipset, battery capacity, and display. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. It will also pack a 7,000mAh Titan battery. Both phones in the lineup will go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company website.

Realme 16 Pro 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

Ahead of its much-anticipated debut in India, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the Realme 16 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset. The company claims that the smartphone has managed to score more than 9,70,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. To control the temperatures, the handset will be equipped with an AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, too. The smartphone will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G will also pack a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, which has been paired with an “AI Long-life Battery Chip”, the company confirmed. It will also ship with Super Power Saving Mode and Bypass Charging features. Further, Realme 16 Pro 5G's AMOLED display is confirmed to offer up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, and 1.07 billion colours. It will also ship with the tech firm's Next AI tools.

As previously mentioned, the Realme 16 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 6, 2026, at 12pm local time. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The handset will carry a LumaColor Image-tuned 200-megapixel camera system, which is the same as the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The phone will also support 4K resolution video recording, the company recently announced.

The tech firm has collaborated with the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa to design the entire lineup. The Realme 16 Pro series will feature the new 'Urban Wild' design. It will go on sale in India in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways, and two India-exclusive Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple colour options.

Comments

Further reading: Realme 16 Pro 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G specifications, Realme 16 Pro 5G India launch, Realme 16 Pro series, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
