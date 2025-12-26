A new Motorola smartphone has surfaced on China's 3C certification database, revealing key charging details ahead of its official launch. The listing confirms that the upcoming device supports high-speed wired charging and is approved for release in the Chinese market. This latest certification adds to a growing trail of leaks and benchmark sightings, suggesting that Motorola is nearing a formal launch. It also aligns with recent teasers and rumours pointing to a broader premium smartphone rollout that could span multiple markets in the coming months.

Some recent reports have hinted at the Motorola X70 Ultra branding for the China launch, while globally it could be dubbed Edge 70 Ultra.

Motorola XT2603-1 Gets 3C Certification, 90W Charging Confirmed

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the new Motorola handset, listed as model number XT2603-1, has received 3C certification for 5G mobile phone use. The listing also shows the device paired with a charging adapter that supports 90W wired fast charging, confirming its approval for launch in China.

The 3C listing suggests that the XT2603-1 could debut in China as the Motorola X70 Ultra. Based on Motorola's past naming strategy, the same device is expected to launch in global markets as the Edge 70 Ultra. The certification reportedly remains valid until June 12, 2029, indicating that the phone is close to entering the market.

Previous Geekbench sightings of the XT2603-1 revealed some of its core specifications, the report added. The handset is tipped to run on Android 16 and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 829 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. A related model, XT2603-2, has also appeared on the EEC database, pointing to a future European launch.

The latest certification clearance comes amid broader signs that Motorola is preparing a major premium smartphone rollout. In India, Flipkart recently teased an upcoming Signature series through an app-only microsite, hinting at more details on December 28. Leaks suggest that the Signature device could be the same phone previously rumoured as the Edge 70 Ultra, now rebranded under a new lineup.

Renders of the Motorola Signature have already surfaced, showing a flat 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, a square rear camera module, and a triple-camera setup with 50-megapixel sensors. The phone is also expected to use a metal frame, feature a textured back panel, and launch in colours such as Carbon and Martini Olive, with possible stylus support.

With the 3C certification now confirming 90W fast charging and a China launch, more official details about Motorola's upcoming flagship are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.