Asus might be planning to enter the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market, a new rumour has claimed. As per the leak, the Taiwanese consumer tech company might be taking a stab at manufacturing memory components next year. Interestingly, the move comes at a time when the global consumer tech market is suffering from a RAM shortage, as manufacturers are diverting the supplies to artificial intelligence (AI) companies to help them build data centres. Asus' rumoured plan could also help it secure its inventory.

Asus Tipped to Enter the DRAM Market

According to a rumour from Persian tech outlet Sakhtafzarmag (first spotted by Wccftech), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) plans to independently enter the memory module manufacturing space. Citing “reliable reports,” the publication claimed that the company could set up dedicated production lines by the end of the second quarter of 2026. If the rumour is to be believed, memory manufacturing could start by July.

The post does not provide any other details, especially around Asus' raw resource procurement, fabrication technology, and the high capital requirement to set up this heavy industry. The ongoing global RAM shortage also raises concerns about whether the PC manufacturer wants to manufacture the component for the consumer market or for the enterprises.

Beyond supplying the modules to third parties, the manufacturing could also solve the company's DDR5 inventory issues, which are being caused by the same RAM shortage. Notably, HP has already said that if the shortage does not subside soon, it can lead to a price hike for products and the introduction of devices with lowered specifications.

However, it is crucial to highlight that the rumour claims that Asus will be fabricating memory chips, not just assembling modules, which it currently already does. The assembly part is relatively easy, where finished DRAM chips are soldered onto printed circuit boards. However, creating silicon DRAM chips requires building a massive semiconductor fabrication plant, which is both capital-intensive and technically complex.

To make any profit, Asus will need to be efficient with the fabrication process across design, wafer fabrication, assembly, and testing, and keep the error rate to a minimum. Do note that the abovementioned rumour has not been confirmed by Asus or any reliable industry expert, and until it is officially announced, this should be taken with a healthy amount of scepticism.