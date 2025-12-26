Xiaomi Buds 6 was launched in China on Thursday as the tech firm's latest addition to the lineup. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) succeeds the Xiaomi Buds 5, which was unveiled in the country in July 2024. The latest Buds 6 boast a semi-in-ear design, while its case features a Bionic Curve design. The TWS offers Harman's “Golden Ear” tuning for audio and an independent recording feature, dubbed Headphones 2.0. Each earbud packs a 35mAh battery, and the charging case is equipped with a 475mAh battery. The company that the Buds 6 will provide up to 35 hours of battery life with the case.

Xiaomi Buds 6 Price, Availability

Xiaomi Buds 6 price is set at CNY 699 in China for the sole variant. It is offered in Moon Shadow Black, Pearl White, Titanium Gold, and Nebula Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The new Xiaomi Buds 6 will go on sale in China on December 27 via the Xiaomi online store. However, it is currently available for pre-order.

Xiaomi Buds 6 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Buds 6 feature Harman-tuned “Golden Ear” (translated from Chinese) audio and equaliser. The new TWS also ships with support for adaptive noise cancellation (ANC). It has a frequency response rate of 16Hz to 40,000Hz.

Xiaomi's Buds 6 has a semi-in-ear form factor. While the earbuds weigh about 4.4g each, the charging case weighs around 35.4g. In dimensions, the earbuds measure 31.77x17.17x20.56mm, and the case measures 52.34x52.57x24mm. They support AAC, SBC, aptX Lossless, aptX adaptive, and LC3 codec.

It also features Bluetooth 5.4 support, offering a claimed range of about 10m. The company claims that the Xiaomi Buds 6 ship with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, too. Each earbud packs a 35mAh battery, while the charging case gets a 475mAh cell.

The tech firm claims that the earbuds offer up to six hours of battery life with ANC off, and up to 35 hours of total backup with the charging case. With ANC on, the earbuds are promised to provide up to 3.5 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours of total backup with the case.