  Poco M8 5G Teased with 50 Megapixel AI Camera Ahead of India Launch; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Poco M8 5G Teased with 50-Megapixel AI Camera Ahead of India Launch; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Poco M8 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, the Xiaomi subsidiary has confirmed.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 December 2025 13:16 IST
Poco M8 5G Teased with 50-Megapixel AI Camera Ahead of India Launch; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The upcoming Poco handset is teased to have a racing-stripes-inspired design

Highlights
  • Poco M8 5G features a dual-tone rear panel with racing-inspired stripes
  • The handset is confirmed to get a 50-megapixel AI camera
  • The smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart
The Poco M8 5G is expected to be launched in India soon, as part of the latest M8 lineup that may also comprise a Pro variant. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Xiaomi subsidiary has teased the design of the upcoming handset and confirmed its availability. It appears to have a similarly designed rear camera deco as the upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G. The teaser suggests that the Poco M8 5G will debut with a 50-megapixel AI camera system.

Poco M8 5G Teaser

The design of the Poco M8 5G was teased by the company in a recent X post. It is seen with a dual-tone rear panel in a black colourway, with racing-inspired stripes running on both sides of the phone. There is a square camera island at the centre that is rounded off at the corners, a design commonly referred to as a squircle. It is teased to be slightly raised with chiselled edges.

The overall design appears to match the rear panel of the Redmi Note 15 5G, which is set to be launched on January 6.

The teaser confirms that the upcoming Poco M8 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel AI camera at the back. There are three distinct lenses inside the camera island, along with an LED flash. The power and volume buttons appear on the right frame of the phone, which appears to be curved for better ergonomics.

The Xiaomi subsidiary has also confirmed that the Poco M8 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, once launched. The e-commerce giant has a microsite dedicated for its debut, which also teases the racing-stripes-inspired design of the upcoming smartphone.

Per previous reports, the Poco M8 5G, along with the rumoured Pro variant, may be available in black, blue, and dual-tone silver-and-black colourways. The standard model has cleared BIS, NBTC, IMDA, and TDRA certifications, indicating that a global launch is approaching.

Poco is expected to begin revealing more details about the M8 series in the coming days, including the official launch date for India.

Realme 16 Pro Chipset, Battery, and More Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch: See Expected Specs

Poco M8 5G Teased with 50-Megapixel AI Camera Ahead of India Launch; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
