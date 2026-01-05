Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is ready to make its appearance on OTT. The family tries to grapple with the threat of social disgrace when Mary gets into a scandal in public, and the family confronts the financial crisis. It's a story of 1930, wrapped in the historic events and directed by Simon Curtis. This is the third and final season of the franchise Downton Abbey. The season was released on September 12, 2025, by Focus Features. This series gained number 2 on the UK Film chart.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the final season by having a paid subscription to it on January 12, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Downton Abbey is a British historical drama and is concluding its final season with the third part. It is set in the backdrop of 1930, Lord and Lady Grantham align with their daughter and son-in-law, who go to a play at the start. Soon after that, the Crawley family, with their daughter Mary, goes to the ball thrown by Bertie's cousin Lady Petersfield. She becomes the talk of the town when Lady Petersfield opens up about her divorce and asks her to leave the ball before her guest of honour arrives. On the other side, his father believes her and asks her to take care of Downton Abbey after him. It becomes a gripping tale of emotions, decisions and situations.

Cast and Crew

Liz Trubridge, Gareth Neame and Julian Fellowes have produced it. Julian Fellowes is also the writer. Michelle Docry has played the main lead as Mary.

Reception

The series gained positive reviews from the critics and audience. It earned 102.7 million dollars internationally. This series has a 7.3 IMDB rating out of 10.