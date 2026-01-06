Technology News
Realme Pad 3 With 12,200mAh Battery, 2.8K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Pad 3 features an 11.61-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2026 13:58 IST
Realme Pad 3 With 12,200mAh Battery, 2.8K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad 3 is launched in Champagne Gold and Space Gray colours

Highlights
  • Realme Pad 3 runs on Android 16 based realme UI 7.0
  • Realme Pad 3 has an 8-megapixel rear camera
  • The new tablet has 8GB of onboard RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage
Realme Pad 3 has been launched in India on Tuesday alongside the Realme 16 Pro series. The new Android tablet is released in two colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset under the hood. It packs 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The Realme Pad 3 features an 11.61-inch  panel with 2.8K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12,200mAh  battery with 45W charging support. 

Realme Pad 3 Price in India, Availability 

The price of Realme Pad 3 is set at Rs. 26,999 (Wi-Fi version) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 5G variant with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The tablet is offered in Champagne Gold and Space Grey colours. 

The sale of the Realme Pad 3 will begin on January 16 at 12pm IST through the Realme website, official stores and Flipkart. As a special launch offer, Realme is providing Rs. 2,000 bank offer for customers. 

Realme Pad 3 Specifications, Features

Realme Pad 3 runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0 and features a 1.61-inch 2.8K(2,000x2,800 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is touted to deliver 500 nits typical brightness and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. 

The tablet is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, built on a 4nm processor, alongside an Arm Mali-G615 GPU. The new tablet has 8GB of RAM, and it is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options, which can be expanded (up to 2TB) via a MicroSD card slot. 

For optics, the Realme Pad 3 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual-band WLAN. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass and hall sensor. It has quad speakers with Dolby Audio support. The tablet features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Pad 3 is backed by a 12,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 6.5W reverse charging support. The tablet is 6.6mm thick and weighs approximately 578g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max
Resolution 2000x2800 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 12200mAh
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme Pad 3, Realme Pad 3 Price in India, Realme Pad 3 Specifications
