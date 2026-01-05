Constable Kanakam is set to return with its season 2, and the trailer has just dropped. Written and directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala, this Telugu mystery thriller series follows a constable as she digs deeper into the case of missing girls, including her friend. This season, she must navigate her way through by exposing the conspiracy involving local politics and other dangerous predators, who are hunting women in the dense forest. The twists and turns are highly intense and keep the audience glued to their seats.

When and Where to Watch Constable Kanakam Season 2

This is an original series that will begin streaming on ETV Win from January 8th, 2026. The viewers will require an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Constable Kanakam Season 2

The plot revolves around Police Constable Kanakam (Played by Varsha Bollamma), who embarks on an investigation into the case of missing girls and her friend Chandrika (Portrayed by Megha Lekha), who are left with no trace in the dense forest of Adavigutta. However, the case gets complicated when she faces backlash from her staff, later ending up being supported by the Head Constable. As the duo delves deeper, they are confronted by a political conspiracy and dangerous hidden secrets lying behind the fog of the forest. Also, this season features new faces, and the suspense will get a lot intense.

Cast and Crew of Constable Kanakam Season 2

Co-written by Santosh Annaparthi, this series stars Varsha Bollamma in the lead role, followed by Ramana Bhargav, Srinivas Avasarala, Megha Lekha, and more. The music composition of the show has been delivered by Suresh Bobbli, while the cinematography has been done by Sriram Mukkapati.

Reception of Constable Kanakam Season 2

The second season of the show is yet to be released. However, the overall rating of this TV series is 6.9/10.