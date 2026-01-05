Technology News
Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Mystery Thriller Series

Constable Kanakam Season 2 is a Telugu Mystery Thriller series that is soon landing on the digital screens. It explores themes of crime, mystery, and conspiracy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 January 2026 16:30 IST


Photo Credit: ETV Win

Constable Kanakam Season 2 is soon landing on the digital screens.

Highlights
  • Constable Kanakam Season 2 is a Telugu mystery thriller series
  • It stars Varsha Bollamma in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on January 8th, only on ETV Win
Constable Kanakam is set to return with its season 2, and the trailer has just dropped. Written and directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala, this Telugu mystery thriller series follows a constable as she digs deeper into the case of missing girls, including her friend. This season, she must navigate her way through by exposing the conspiracy involving local politics and other dangerous predators, who are hunting women in the dense forest. The twists and turns are highly intense and keep the audience glued to their seats.

When and Where to Watch Constable Kanakam Season 2

This is an original series that will begin streaming on ETV Win from January 8th, 2026. The viewers will require an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Constable Kanakam Season 2

The plot revolves around Police Constable Kanakam (Played by Varsha Bollamma), who embarks on an investigation into the case of missing girls and her friend Chandrika (Portrayed by Megha Lekha), who are left with no trace in the dense forest of Adavigutta. However, the case gets complicated when she faces backlash from her staff, later ending up being supported by the Head Constable. As the duo delves deeper, they are confronted by a political conspiracy and dangerous hidden secrets lying behind the fog of the forest. Also, this season features new faces, and the suspense will get a lot intense.

Cast and Crew of Constable Kanakam Season 2

Co-written by Santosh Annaparthi, this series stars Varsha Bollamma in the lead role, followed by Ramana Bhargav, Srinivas Avasarala, Megha Lekha, and more. The music composition of the show has been delivered by Suresh Bobbli, while the cinematography has been done by Sriram Mukkapati.

Reception of Constable Kanakam Season 2

The second season of the show is yet to be released. However, the overall rating of this TV series is 6.9/10.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Constable Kanakam Season 2, mystery thriller series, Telugu series, ETV Win, OTT release, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Plaud NotePin S Launched With Physical Button, New AI Notetaking App for Desktop Introduced
Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month
