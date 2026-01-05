Technology News
Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado is now streaming on JioHotstar, offering kids a colourful and adventurous animated journey full of friendship and courage.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 January 2026 19:35 IST
Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Highlights
  • Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado now streams on JioHotstar
  • Fun animated adventure filled with puzzles and jungle exploration
  • A heartwarming story of courage, friendship and teamwork for kids
Doa and the Search for Soldorado is an animated movie filled with adventure. It is based on the character Dora loved by many children. This movie takes the champs to a puzzle world wherein there i teamwork and dedication with new discoveries. Dora is a girl of values and keeps friendship over everything. She is courageous and curious that's why she take up challenges and solves everything. There are perfect colourful visions that keep it engaging and resonating with the world of children.

When and Where to Watch

Dora and the Search for Sol Darado is now on JioHotstar from this month. Best winter movie to watch for the kids!

Trailer and Plot

Its trailer has Dora set out on a thrilling quest and find the Sol Dorado, a legendary city. She moves with her friends facing the dangers. There ar tricky riddles on her way and she faces many unexpected challenges deep on her way to the jungle. Plot moves in an exploration manner in which Dora works with her friends and use her intelligence. She is quite brave to handle the difficulties and come out of them. This whole journey of Dora let the children fight wih different challenges with confidence and wit.

Cast and Crew

Animated film features the voices of Samantha Lorraine as Dora, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias has played the voice of her monkey, Companion Boots. Diego has been played by Jacob Rodriguez, Mango has been voiced by Jacqueline Obradors. The producer of Kristin Burr and Benjamin Tappan.

Reception

It's a fun and adventure film for kids so it has been loved by that genre with an IMDb rating of above average 5.4 out of 10.

 

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
