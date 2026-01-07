Honeymoon Se Hatya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Honeymoon Se Hatya is a docuseries that is about to land on the OTT platform. It is based on the true and most dreadful cases of history in recent years that shook the world. Boys have to think twice before marrying a girl after these crimes. This docu-series revisits the events that are so disturbing and widely discussed. It involves the Meghalaya Sonam Raghuvanshi Case, the Bhiwani Influencer Case, the Meerut Blue Drum Case, the Mumbai (Nalasopara) Tile Case and the Delhi Electric Shock Case. Now, let's have more insight into this series.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Honeymoon Se Hatya from January 9, 2026, as it is going to hit the home screens through the ZEE5 platform.

Trailer and Plot

The official teaser of the series tells about the events from the background and till what happened through different interviews of the journalists, investigators, relatives and neighbours. It has been put forward in the style of narration with strong visuals. The trailer starts with a man saying, ‘Aurat Maa Hai, Aurat Behen Hai, Aurat Saraswati, Laxmi Hai to Aurat Durga bhi Hai.' This describes the intention of a woman to kill. It tells about the real-life incidents one by one, with all the facts that are different from the news channels or any other social media videos. Through this docuseries, the viewers were sparked on the value of marriage and the cultural shift of intolerance.

Cast and Crew

Ajitesh Sharma directed Honeymoon Se Hatya. The actors are Anurekha Bhagat, Sushmita and others. Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan are the producers. Although these are true incidents, the scripts have been penned by Satyen Bordoloi.

Reception

This documentary is much-awaited because the crimes that no one could have expected to happen have been shown. It has no IMDb rating yet, as it is about to be released.