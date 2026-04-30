Google started rolling out the first public beta version of Android 17 in February for select Pixel smartphones and tablets, including the latest Google Pixel 10 lineup. In the same month, Motorola also announced its Android 17 beta programme for the Motorola Edge 2025, Moto G57 Power, and Moto G57. Now, another smartphone maker has joined the two tech firms in announcing its own Android 17 Developer Preview Programme. On Wednesday, Xiaomi began rolling out the Android 17 beta for the three Xiaomi 17 models and the Xiaomi 15T Pro, allowing users to get an early hands-on experience of the upcoming OS.

Xiaomi 17 Series Gets Access to Android 17 Developer Previews

Users can now enrol their Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, Xiaomi 17, and Xiaomi 15T Pro for the tech giant's new Android 17 Developer Preview Programme in select global markets to experience the OS and provide feedback before it is released to a wider user base. Before users install the Android 17 beta update, they must download the Android security patches OS3.0.9.0.WPAMIXM, OS3.0.301.0.WPCMIXM, and OS3.0.11.0.WOSMIXM on their handsets, respectively.

Xiaomi warns users that since Android 17 is still in the beta test phase, downloading the OS on their smartphones can cause stability issues. Hence, the same is not “recommended for daily use”. To download the Android 17 beta update on their eligible Xiaomi handset, users must click here > copy the ROM upgrade zip file to the File Manager app and tap on the Download button. Now, users must go to Settings > About phone > tap on Xiaomi HyperOS banner at the top of the screen > click on the Xiaomi HyperOS banner 10 times > tap on the three dots icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Now, users can select the Choose update package option, then select the ROM upgrade file they have copied on their eligible Xiaomi smartphone to download the Android 17 beta update. The company cautions users that flashing the ROM of their handsets will erase all the saved data. Hence, they are advised to create a backup in advance.

Various Google Pixel and Motorola devices are already eligible to receive the Android 17 beta updates. You can check out the step-by-step guide on how to download the Android 17 beta version on a Google Pixel device here.

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