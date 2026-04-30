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Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 15T Pro Are Now Eligible to Receive Android 17 Beta Updates

Google began rolling out the Android 17 Beta 3 update in early April.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 12:51 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 15T Pro Are Now Eligible to Receive Android 17 Beta Updates

Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a circular rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Android 17 is expected to bring various design changes
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra was recently launched in select global markets
  • Xiaomi 17 series features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
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Google started rolling out the first public beta version of Android 17 in February for select Pixel smartphones and tablets, including the latest Google Pixel 10 lineup. In the same month, Motorola also announced its Android 17 beta programme for the Motorola Edge 2025, Moto G57 Power, and Moto G57. Now, another smartphone maker has joined the two tech firms in announcing its own Android 17 Developer Preview Programme. On Wednesday, Xiaomi began rolling out the Android 17 beta for the three Xiaomi 17 models and the Xiaomi 15T Pro, allowing users to get an early hands-on experience of the upcoming OS.

Xiaomi 17 Series Gets Access to Android 17 Developer Previews

Users can now enrol their Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, Xiaomi 17, and Xiaomi 15T Pro for the tech giant's new Android 17 Developer Preview Programme in select global markets to experience the OS and provide feedback before it is released to a wider user base. Before users install the Android 17 beta update, they must download the Android security patches OS3.0.9.0.WPAMIXM, OS3.0.301.0.WPCMIXM, and OS3.0.11.0.WOSMIXM on their handsets, respectively.

Xiaomi warns users that since Android 17 is still in the beta test phase, downloading the OS on their smartphones can cause stability issues. Hence, the same is not “recommended for daily use”. To download the Android 17 beta update on their eligible Xiaomi handset, users must click here > copy the ROM upgrade zip file to the File Manager app and tap on the Download button. Now, users must go to Settings > About phone > tap on Xiaomi HyperOS banner at the top of the screen > click on the Xiaomi HyperOS banner 10 times > tap on the three dots icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Now, users can select the Choose update package option, then select the ROM upgrade file they have copied on their eligible Xiaomi smartphone to download the Android 17 beta update. The company cautions users that flashing the ROM of their handsets will erase all the saved data. Hence, they are advised to create a backup in advance.

Various Google Pixel and Motorola devices are already eligible to receive the Android 17 beta updates. You can check out the step-by-step guide on how to download the Android 17 beta version on a Google Pixel device here.

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Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Android 17 Beta, Android 17, Google, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, Xiaomi 15T Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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