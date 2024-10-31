Technology News
Senna Netflix Series: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot of F1 Legend’s Story

The six-part biographical series brings legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna's life to the screen.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2024 19:35 IST
Senna Netflix Series: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot of F1 Legend’s Story

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s six-part series Senna covers Ayrton Senna’s journey from racing rookie to F1 legend

  • Netflix's Senna debuts on 29 November, telling F1 legend’s story.
  • Six-part series explores Ayrton Senna’s racing and personal life.
  • New trailer reveals plot, cast, and thrilling racing sequences.
Netflix has released a second trailer for Senna, a six-part biographical series that brings the legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna's life to the screen. The series, set to premiere globally in November, follows the Brazilian driver's journey through the ranks of motorsport to his emergence as a three-time world champion and icon. The second trailer, released in late October, offers a deeper look into Senna's career and personal life.

When and Where to Watch Senna

Senna, Netflix's limited series about Ayrton Senna, will be available for streaming from November 29. Fans across the UK, Ireland and beyond can tune into the six-episode series to explore the life and legacy of the motorsport legend. The global release on Netflix allows fans worldwide to experience Senna's inspiring story of determination and passion.

Official Trailer and Plot of Senna

The second trailer, released in late October, offers a deeper look into Senna's career and personal life. Opening with the line, "Even before I got into a car, I knew I was born to race", the trailer captures moments from Senna's early career, including his karting years, his move to Formula Ford in England and his entry into the prestigious world of Formula 1. Featured in the trailer are notable races, such as the rain-soaked 1984 Monaco Grand Prix and the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix, both known as some of Senna's greatest drives.

Directed to show the intense, high-stakes life on the track, the series also explores Senna's relationships off the track. His connection with fellow drivers and figures such as Alain Prost, Niki Lauda and McLaren's Ron Dennis is depicted, promising a detailed portrayal of the friendships and rivalries that shaped his career.

Cast and Crew of Senna

Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone stars as Senna, while Pâmela Tomé portrays his girlfriend Xuxa Meneghel. Supporting cast members include Matt Mella as rival Alain Prost and Patrick Kennedy as Ron Dennis. The series will also introduce several significant motorsport figures, including Nicki Lauda, Nelson Piquet and Jean-Marie Balestre, further adding depth to Senna's journey.

Senna's family has collaborated with Netflix on the production to bring an accurate and respectful portrayal of the iconic driver. This project has been made by a team with notable experience in biographical storytelling, ensuring both authenticity and drama for the audience.

 

Senna

Senna

  • Release Date 12 March 2011
  • Language English, Portuguese, French, Japanese
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Director
    Asif Kapadia
  • Producer
    Chris Berend, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, James Gay-Rees

